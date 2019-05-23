Namsang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Namsang Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Tawang Lowang JD(U) -- -- Ngonglin Boi BJP -- -- Wangki Lowang INC -- -- Litwang Lowang

54. Namsang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Tirap district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 9,108 voters of which 4,734 are male and 4,374 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Namsang, recorded a voter turnout of 74.82%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.22% and in 2009, 75.46% of Namsang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Wangki Lowang of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 916 votes which was 13.31% of the total votes polled. Wangki Lowang polled a total of 6,882 (68.59%) votes.INC's Wangki Lowang won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2693 (37.18%) votes. Wangki Lowang polled 7,243 which was 68.59% of the total votes polled.Namsang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नामसांग (Hindi), নামসং (Bangla), நம்சங் (Tamil), and నామ్సంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).