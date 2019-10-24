Nana Patole in Sakoli Election Results 2019: Nana Patole of Congress Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Nana Patole is a former member of parliament from the BJP representing the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in Maharashtra. In 2017, Patole resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress party in 2018. Previously, he has held the position of the Bhandara Zilla Parishad from the Sangadi Zilla Parishad constituency. He is a serving member of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests.

61. Bhandara (भंडारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Bhandara district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.76%.

Sakoli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 12383 39.52% Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke LEADING INC 11216 35.79% Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole VBA 6325 20.19% Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye BSP 509 1.62% Dr. Prakash Malgave NOTA 194 0.62% Nota IND 111 0.35% Subhash Ramchandra Bawankule BLRP 91 0.29% Agashe Urmila Prashant IND 90 0.29% Choparam Shivaji Tiwade IND 80 0.26% Suhas Anil Funde PPI(D) 61 0.19% Sandeep Surybhan Ramteke IND 51 0.16% Atul Narayan Parshuramkar IND 50 0.16% Maheshkumar Bhojram Bhadade JMBP 50 0.16% Pankaj Nandkumar Khedikar IND 48 0.15% Vijay Mahadeo Khobragade GGP 44 0.14% Ganesh Ashok Khandate IND 32 0.10% Raju Rambhau Nirwan

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,71,196 eligible electors, of which 1,85,707 were male, 1,85,489 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 506 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,41,185 eligible electors, of which 1,73,127 were male, 1,68,046 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 506 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,04,236.

Bhandara has an elector sex ratio of 998.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Avsare Ramchandra Punaji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 36832 votes which was 15.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.55% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 51554 votes which was 26.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.55% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 61. Bhandara Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.76%, while it was 64.98 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.21%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 456 polling stations in 61. Bhandara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 448.

Extent: 61. Bhandara constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhandara district of Maharashtra: Bhandara Tehsil Pauni Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhandara is: 20.8115 79.6642.

