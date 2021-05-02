Nandakumar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

207. Nandakumar (नंदकुमार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Nandakumar is part of 30. Tamluk Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,53,531 eligible electors, of which 1,30,812 were male, 1,22,714 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nandakumar in 2021 is 938.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,605 eligible electors, of which 1,19,493 were male, 1,09,104 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,201 eligible electors, of which 1,00,882 were male, 91,315 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nandakumar in 2016 was 349. In 2011, there were 224.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sukumar De of TMC won in this seat by defeating Siraj Khan of IND by a margin of 10,866 votes which was 5.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.11% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sukumar De of TMC won in this seat defeating Brahmamay Nanda of SP by a margin of 11,867 votes which was 6.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.94% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 207. Nandakumar Assembly segment of Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandakumar are: Adhikary Nilanjan (BJP), Karuna Sankar Bhowmik (CPIM), Sukumar De (TMC), Saumitra Pattanayak (SUCOIC), Marphat Ali Khan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.64%, while it was 91.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 207. Nandakumar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 241 polling stations.

EXTENT:

207. Nandakumar constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nanda Kumar 2. Bishnubarh-I, Padumpur-I and Padumpur-II GPs of CDB Tamluk. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Nandakumar is 176 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nandakumar is: 22°12’44.3"N 87°53’02.8"E.

