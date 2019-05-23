Nanded Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar BJP Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar LEADING

Nanded Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 134778 44.28% Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar Leading INC 116198 38.17% Ashok Shankarrao Chavan VBA 44915 14.76% Bhinge Yashpal Narsinghrao NOTA 1573 0.52% Nota ANC 1184 0.39% Abdul Raees Ahamed S/O Abdul Jabbar IND 1181 0.39% Dr. Mahesh Prakashrao Talegaonkar IND 958 0.31% Madhavrao Sambhajee Gaikawad (Panchsheel) IND 796 0.26% Shivanand Ashokrao Deshmukh SP 653 0.21% Abdul Samad Abdul Karim IND 543 0.18% Ranjit Gangadharrao Deshmukh IND 440 0.14% Dr. Manish Dattatray Wadje BMP 419 0.14% Mohan Anandrao Waghmare IND 292 0.10% Kadam Shrirang Uttamrao IND 292 0.10% Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan BRSP 174 0.06% Sonsale Sunil Manoharrao

16. Nanded is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.08%. The estimated literacy level of Nanded is 75.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashok Shankarrao Chavan of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 81,455 votes which was 8.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.66% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Khatgaonkar Patil Bhaskarrao Bapurao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 74,614 votes which was 9.63% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.83% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nanded was: Ashok Shankarrao Chavan (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,78,520 men, 8,08,528 women and 9 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nanded is: 18.9167 77.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नांदेड़, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); নানদেদ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); नांदेड, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); નંદેદ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); நான்தெட், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); నాందేడ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ನಂದೇಡ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); നന്ദേഡ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)