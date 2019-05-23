English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nanded Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nanded (नांदेड) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
16. Nanded is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.08%. The estimated literacy level of Nanded is 75.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashok Shankarrao Chavan of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 81,455 votes which was 8.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.66% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Khatgaonkar Patil Bhaskarrao Bapurao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 74,614 votes which was 9.63% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nanded was: Ashok Shankarrao Chavan (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,78,520 men, 8,08,528 women and 9 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nanded Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nanded is: 18.9167 77.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नांदेड़, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); নানদেদ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); नांदेड, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); નંદેદ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); நான்தெட், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); నాందేడ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ನಂದೇಡ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); നന്ദേഡ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar
Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar
134778
Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar
116198
Ashok Shankarrao Chavan
44915
Bhinge Yashpal Narsinghrao
1573
Nota
1184
Abdul Raees Ahamed S/O Abdul Jabbar
1181
Dr. Mahesh Prakashrao Talegaonkar
958
Madhavrao Sambhajee Gaikawad (Panchsheel)
796
Shivanand Ashokrao Deshmukh
653
Abdul Samad Abdul Karim
543
Ranjit Gangadharrao Deshmukh
440
Dr. Manish Dattatray Wadje
419
Mohan Anandrao Waghmare
292
Kadam Shrirang Uttamrao
292
Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan
174
Sonsale Sunil Manoharrao
