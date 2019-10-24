Nanded North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांदेड उत्तर): D. P. Savant of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

86. Nanded North (नांदेड उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,121 eligible electors, of which 1,61,804 were male, 1,50,272 female and 45 voters of the third gender. A total of 153 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nanded North Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 19626 50.63% Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar LEADING INC 11630 30.00% D. P. Savant VBA 6875 17.74% Mukundrao Narharrao Chavre AIMIM 178 0.46% Feroz Lala BSP 103 0.27% Dr. Prakash Govindrao Bagate PJP 78 0.20% Sandip Renukadas Pande IND 38 0.10% Shrikant Laxman Gaikwad IND 27 0.07% Suryakant Namdev Tahlapurkar MNS 26 0.07% Gangadhar Satwaji Fugare NOTA 25 0.06% Nota BMHP 21 0.05% Imran Bashar IND 20 0.05% Nitish Vithalrao Pawade IND 17 0.04% Mohmmad Ali Mohmmad Rahimoddin IND 15 0.04% Adv. Mohmmad Naveed Pathan RMP 14 0.04% Sopan Balajirao Neval IUML 12 0.03% Rajesh Dnyanoba Pimple IND 11 0.03% Sagar Maroti Jadhav IND 11 0.03% Jaideep Subhash Paithane IND 9 0.02% Joshi Sudhakar Devidas IND 8 0.02% Gajbhare Sahebrao Bhiva IND 6 0.02% Sahebrao Nagorao Gundile BMKP 5 0.01% Rohit Dattya Addekar IND 4 0.01% Sambhaji Dashrath Shinde BVA 2 0.01% Sugat Dattrao Pundge ANC 1 0.00% M.aa. Sadik M.aa. Rajak

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,31,722 eligible electors, of which 1,73,707 were male, 1,58,005 female and 45 voters of the third gender. A total of 153 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,76,167.

Nanded North has an elector sex ratio of 928.73.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, D P Sawant of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7602 votes which was 4.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 22.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, D P Sawant of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 44082 votes which was 32.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.07% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 86. Nanded North Assembly segment of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Nanded Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 32 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.62%, while it was 49.47 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 4.68%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 86. Nanded North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 86. Nanded North constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Nanded Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle, Nanded Urban, Nanded Rural, Limbgaon and Nanded - Waghala Municipal Corporation (Part), Ward No. 1 to 9, 28 to 39, 50 to 58.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nanded North is: 19.2036 77.2493.

