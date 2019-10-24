Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Nanded North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांदेड उत्तर): D. P. Savant of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nanded North (नांदेड उत्तर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Nanded North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांदेड उत्तर): D. P. Savant of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nanded North (नांदेड उत्तर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

86. Nanded North (नांदेड उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,121 eligible electors, of which 1,61,804 were male, 1,50,272 female and 45 voters of the third gender. A total of 153 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nanded North Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
19626
50.63%
Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar
INC
11630
30.00%
D. P. Savant
VBA
6875
17.74%
Mukundrao Narharrao Chavre
AIMIM
178
0.46%
Feroz Lala
BSP
103
0.27%
Dr. Prakash Govindrao Bagate
PJP
78
0.20%
Sandip Renukadas Pande
IND
38
0.10%
Shrikant Laxman Gaikwad
IND
27
0.07%
Suryakant Namdev Tahlapurkar
MNS
26
0.07%
Gangadhar Satwaji Fugare
NOTA
25
0.06%
Nota
BMHP
21
0.05%
Imran Bashar
IND
20
0.05%
Nitish Vithalrao Pawade
IND
17
0.04%
Mohmmad Ali Mohmmad Rahimoddin
IND
15
0.04%
Adv. Mohmmad Naveed Pathan
RMP
14
0.04%
Sopan Balajirao Neval
IUML
12
0.03%
Rajesh Dnyanoba Pimple
IND
11
0.03%
Sagar Maroti Jadhav
IND
11
0.03%
Jaideep Subhash Paithane
IND
9
0.02%
Joshi Sudhakar Devidas
IND
8
0.02%
Gajbhare Sahebrao Bhiva
IND
6
0.02%
Sahebrao Nagorao Gundile
BMKP
5
0.01%
Rohit Dattya Addekar
IND
4
0.01%
Sambhaji Dashrath Shinde
BVA
2
0.01%
Sugat Dattrao Pundge
ANC
1
0.00%
M.aa. Sadik M.aa. Rajak

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,31,722 eligible electors, of which 1,73,707 were male, 1,58,005 female and 45 voters of the third gender. A total of 153 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,76,167.

Nanded North has an elector sex ratio of 928.73.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, D P Sawant of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7602 votes which was 4.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 22.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, D P Sawant of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 44082 votes which was 32.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.07% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 86. Nanded North Assembly segment of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Nanded Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 32 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.62%, while it was 49.47 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 4.68%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 86. Nanded North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 86. Nanded North constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Nanded Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle, Nanded Urban, Nanded Rural, Limbgaon and Nanded - Waghala Municipal Corporation (Part), Ward No. 1 to 9, 28 to 39, 50 to 58.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nanded North is: 19.2036 77.2493.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nanded North results.

