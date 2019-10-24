Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Nanded South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांदेड दक्षिण): Rajshri Hemant Patil of Shiv Sena Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nanded South (नांदेड दक्षिण) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

October 24, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
IND
Deelip Venkatrao Kandkurte
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Nanded South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांदेड दक्षिण): Rajshri Hemant Patil of Shiv Sena Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nanded South (नांदेड दक्षिण) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

87. Nanded South (नांदेड दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Nanded South Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
15413
25.04%
Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde
IND
11833
19.22%
Deelip Venkatrao Kandkurte
AIMIM
9942
16.15%
Mohammad Saber Chaus
SS
9590
15.58%
Rajshri Hemant Patil
VBA
7930
12.88%
Farukh Ahemad Iqbal Ahemad
SBP
6853
11.13%
Balasaheb Dagadu Jadhav
IND
--
0.00%
Sajeer Rashid Mohammad
IND
--
0.00%
Sambhaji Dashrath Shinde
IND
--
0.00%
Rauf Abdul Wahed Abdul
IND
--
0.00%
Prakash Kallappa Koudge
IND
--
0.00%
Rajesh Rameshrao More
IND
--
0.00%
Shaikh Farukh
IND
--
0.00%
Shiakh Muneer
IND
--
0.00%
Zafar Ali Khan
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
IND
--
0.00%
Sayed Tanveer
BSP
--
0.00%
Vishwanath Ramji Dhotre
IND
--
0.00%
Suresh Rajesh Gomsale
IND
--
0.00%
Shey Maula Shey Usman
IND
--
0.00%
Panchphula Chandrakant Taru
IND
--
0.00%
Shivanand Ashokrao Deshmukh
BMHP
--
0.00%
Shaikh Sajid
IND
--
0.00%
Mudsaruddin Alimuddin
IND
--
0.00%
Gani Sk Rasool M
IND
--
0.00%
Jaikumar Gopinath Doibale
IND
--
0.00%
Karnasingh Gurucharansingh Chandan
IND
--
0.00%
Dr. Dasrao Raosaheb Deshmukh
IND
--
0.00%
Dhavle Suresh Baliram
IUML
--
0.00%
Altaf Ahmed
IND
--
0.00%
Ashok Ananda Waghmare
IND
--
0.00%
Latifkhan Peerkhan Pathan
IND
--
0.00%
Mahammad Mujahid Mahammad Khaja
ANC
--
0.00%
Abdul Rais Ahemad
IND
--
0.00%
Nayyar Janha Mahamad Feroz Hussain
IND
--
0.00%
Mohammad Nadeem Mohammad Iqbal
IND
--
0.00%
Milind Siddharth Sitale
IND
--
0.00%
Mansoor Khan Maheboob Khan
IND
--
0.00%
Md. Akhmaloddin Alias Adv. Arshad Ghiyasoddin
IND
--
0.00%
Nitin Vijay Bansode

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,84,336 eligible electors, of which 1,47,208 were male, 1,37,128 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 222 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,01,001 eligible electors, of which 1,56,801 were male, 1,44,200 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 222 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,61,948.

Nanded South has an elector sex ratio of 931.53.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Hemant Sriram Patil of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3207 votes which was 1.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 26.29% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Omprakash Ganeshlal Pokarna of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 17463 votes which was 12.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.69% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 87. Nanded South Assembly segment of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Nanded Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 38 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 40 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.86%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.93%, while it was 52.7 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.93%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 87. Nanded South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 291.

Extent: 87. Nanded South constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Loha Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Sonkhed, Nanded Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Tuppa, Vishnupuri and Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (Part) -Ward No. 10 to 27, 40 to 49, 59 to 65.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nanded South is: 19.1018 77.2814.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nanded South results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
