Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Nandgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांदगाव): Suhasanna Dwarkanath Kande of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nandgaon (नांदगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Suhasanna Dwarkanath Kande
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Nandgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांदगाव): Suhasanna Dwarkanath Kande of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nandgaon (नांदगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

113. Nandgaon (नांदगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,16,395 eligible electors, of which 1,65,955 were male, 1,50,439 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,379 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nandgaon Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
32043
54.68%
Suhasanna Dwarkanath Kande
NCP
19335
32.99%
Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal
IND
3482
5.94%
Engg. Ratnakar Dnyandeo Pawar
VBA
1415
2.41%
Pagare Rajendra D.
BSP
421
0.72%
Govinda Ambar Borale
NOTA
383
0.65%
Nota
IND
230
0.39%
Kadam Sudarshan Raghunathrao
IND
228
0.39%
Mali Pundlik Laxman
IND
192
0.33%
Sunil Tukaram Sonawane
IND
160
0.27%
Bhagwan Namdev Sonavne
IND
142
0.24%
Mangal Gorakh Amrale
IND
141
0.24%
Sanjay Babanrao Sanap
IND
127
0.22%
Rahul Popat Kaklij
IND
113
0.19%
Shamimbhai Abdulsattar Sonavala
AAP
101
0.17%
Vishal Shivaji Wadghule
IND
92
0.16%
Ashok Raghunath Patil

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,834 eligible electors, of which 1,56,540 were male, 1,40,289 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,379 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,173.

Nandgaon has an elector sex ratio of 906.5.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 18436 votes which was 9.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 34.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 21369 votes which was 11.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.3% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 113. Nandgaon Assembly segment of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. Dindori Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.76%, while it was 63.8 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -16.76%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 113. Nandgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 315.

Extent: 113. Nandgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Nandgaon Tehsil, Malegaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Kaulane (Nimbait), Nimgaon and Kalwadi.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nandgaon is: 20.3701 74.6519.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nandgaon results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram