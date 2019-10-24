Nandgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नांदगाव): Suhasanna Dwarkanath Kande of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

113. Nandgaon (नांदगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,16,395 eligible electors, of which 1,65,955 were male, 1,50,439 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,379 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nandgaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 32043 54.68% Suhasanna Dwarkanath Kande LEADING NCP 19335 32.99% Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal IND 3482 5.94% Engg. Ratnakar Dnyandeo Pawar VBA 1415 2.41% Pagare Rajendra D. BSP 421 0.72% Govinda Ambar Borale NOTA 383 0.65% Nota IND 230 0.39% Kadam Sudarshan Raghunathrao IND 228 0.39% Mali Pundlik Laxman IND 192 0.33% Sunil Tukaram Sonawane IND 160 0.27% Bhagwan Namdev Sonavne IND 142 0.24% Mangal Gorakh Amrale IND 141 0.24% Sanjay Babanrao Sanap IND 127 0.22% Rahul Popat Kaklij IND 113 0.19% Shamimbhai Abdulsattar Sonavala AAP 101 0.17% Vishal Shivaji Wadghule IND 92 0.16% Ashok Raghunath Patil

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,834 eligible electors, of which 1,56,540 were male, 1,40,289 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,379 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,173.

Nandgaon has an elector sex ratio of 906.5.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 18436 votes which was 9.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 34.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 21369 votes which was 11.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.3% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 113. Nandgaon Assembly segment of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. Dindori Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.76%, while it was 63.8 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -16.76%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 113. Nandgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 315.

Extent: 113. Nandgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Nandgaon Tehsil, Malegaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Kaulane (Nimbait), Nimgaon and Kalwadi.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nandgaon is: 20.3701 74.6519.

