Nandigama Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nandigama Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Kundeti Mangamma IPBP -- -- Dontamala Nayana Babu IND -- -- Tangirala. Shailaja. IND -- -- Bondala. Rama Krishna. INC -- -- Velpula Parameswararao YSRCP -- -- Monditoka Jagan Mohana Rao NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Tangirala. Sowmya. BSP -- -- Batchalakoor. Pushapa Raju BJP -- -- Jangam Sunil Raju.

83. Nandigama is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,95,011 voters of which 95,642 are male and 99,361 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nandigama , recorded a voter turnout of 88%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.51% and in 2009, 81.67% of Nandigama 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Thangirala Prabhakara Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 5,212 votes which was 3.31% of the total votes polled. Thangirala Prabhakara Rao polled a total of 1,57,418 (43.32%) votes.TDP's Prabhakara Rao Tangirala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 5171 (3.7%) votes. Prabhakara Rao Tangirala polled 1,39,629 which was 43.32% of the total votes polled.Nandigama went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नंदीगामा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నందిగామ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).