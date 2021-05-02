Nandigram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

210. Nandigram (नंदीग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Nandigram is part of 30. Tamluk Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,156 eligible electors, of which 1,33,257 were male, 1,23,898 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nandigram in 2021 is 930.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,866 eligible electors, of which 1,20,448 were male, 1,20,448 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,232 eligible electors, of which 1,01,104 were male, 94,128 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nandigram in 2016 was 1,337. In 2011, there were 926.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Adhikari Suvendu of TMC won in this seat by defeating Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI by a margin of 81,230 votes which was 40.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 66.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Phiroja Bibi of TMC won in this seat defeating Paramananda Bharati of CPI by a margin of 43,640 votes which was 25.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 60.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 210. Nandigram Assembly segment of Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram are: Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Minakshi Mukherjee (CPIM), Manoj Kumar Das (SUCOIC), Dipak Kumar Gayen (IND), Subrata Bose (IND), Sk Saddam Hossain (IND), Swapan Parua (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.01%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.97%, while it was 88.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 210. Nandigram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

210. Nandigram constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nandigram-I and 2. CDB Nandigram-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Nandigram is 342 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nandigram is: 21°59’43.1"N 87°58’42.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Nandigram results.

