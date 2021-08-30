Nandigram Gets TMC Anti-Corruption Cell to 'Check Corruption' Within Party

Nandigram has seen fierce battle in the run-up to the election and also after that. Now, TMC has come up with an anti-corruption cell within the party. The district committee has set up this cell both in East Medinipur and in Kanthi.

The Party insiders say the idea of forming such a cell is to stop corruption in the party.

From the panchayat level to booth level, there are complaints raised from common people on representatives about various corruptions. This cell will take up these complaints and also take action.

BJP has welcomed this move but have mocked it also. Tarun Maity leader of this area said: “We have done this so that more transparency comes to the party. There were complaints of corruption coming in. Our party high command has taken strict steps so now corrupt people will not be spared.”

BJP East Medinipur President Anup Chakraborty has said: “It’s good at least they realised and done something like this, because condition of their party is horrible so such efforts are needed.”

Nandigram is the most high-profile seat in the Assembly polls. Both TMC and BJP wants to keep their hold here.

