Mamata Dials Guv Amid Clashes With BJP Workers in Nandigram, EC Seeks Report Over Violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Nandigram to oversee the polling process, called up Governor Jagdeep Dhankar amid clashes with workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “There is total breakdown of law and order with the people outside being in the area," she told the governor. The West Bengal chief minister visited several booths across the high-profile Nandigram constituency, where she is pitted against her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

As soon as Banerjee reached Boyal, BJP supporters started chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Supporters of the two parties then indulged in violence, as TMC leaders demanded re-polling in booth number 7, police said. Central forces tried to restore law and peace in the area.

“They (BJP supporters) didn’t allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning…Now I am appealing to you, please see," Mamata told Dhankar.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report from the administration in connection with the incidents of violence. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain asked the administration to submit a regarding the incident outside a polling booth in Boyal area, and the death of a person in Keshpur area earlier in the day.

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in Keshpur area in Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday. Polling is being held in phase two of the elections at 30 assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts.

(With inputs from PTI)