Nandikotkur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nandikotkur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- K.V.Ramana IND -- -- Saginala Venkateswarlu NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Murthati.Raju IPBP -- -- Palle. Nagaraju YSRCP -- -- Thoguru Arthur TDP -- -- Bandi Jayaraju JSP -- -- Annapureddy Balavenkat INC -- -- Ashokarathnam.C

136. Nandikotkur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,97,451 voters of which 97,827 are male and 99,614 are female and 10 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nandikotkur , recorded a voter turnout of 86.98%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.54% and in 2009, 76.88% of Nandikotkur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Isaiah Yakkaladevi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 21,814 votes which was 13.63% of the total votes polled. Isaiah Yakkaladevi polled a total of 1,60,024 (44.91%) votes.INC's Labbi Venkataswamy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5773 (4.09%) votes. Labbi Venkataswamy polled 1,41,276 which was 44.91% of the total votes polled.Nandikotkur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नंदिकोटकूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నందికొట్కూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).