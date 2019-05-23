English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nandikotkur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nandikotkur (నందికొట్కూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
136. Nandikotkur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 1,97,451 voters of which 97,827 are male and 99,614 are female and 10 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nandikotkur , recorded a voter turnout of 86.98%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.54% and in 2009, 76.88% of Nandikotkur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Isaiah Yakkaladevi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 21,814 votes which was 13.63% of the total votes polled. Isaiah Yakkaladevi polled a total of 1,60,024 (44.91%) votes.
INC's Labbi Venkataswamy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5773 (4.09%) votes. Labbi Venkataswamy polled 1,41,276 which was 44.91% of the total votes polled.
Nandikotkur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: नंदिकोटकूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నందికొట్కూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Nandikotkur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
K.V.Ramana
IND
--
--
Saginala Venkateswarlu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Murthati.Raju
IPBP
--
--
Palle. Nagaraju
YSRCP
--
--
Thoguru Arthur
TDP
--
--
Bandi Jayaraju
JSP
--
--
Annapureddy Balavenkat
INC
--
--
Ashokarathnam.C
