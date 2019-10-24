Nandurbar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नंदुरबार): Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit of BJP Wins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

3. Nandurbar (नंदुरबार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nandurabar district of Maharashtra and is part of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 30.24%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,38,781 eligible electors, of which 1,70,583 were male, 1,68,191 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 156 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nandurbar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 120825 69.87% Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit LEADING INC 50955 29.47% Udesing Kocharu Padvi VBA 369 0.21% Dipa Shamshon Valvi NOTA 245 0.14% Nota IND 201 0.12% Ananda Sukalal Koli SWP 175 0.10% Adv.prakash Mohan Gangurde BSP 155 0.09% Vipul Ramsing Vasave

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,11,939 eligible electors, of which 1,58,826 were male, 1,53,113 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 156 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,67,280.

Nandurbar has an elector sex ratio of 985.98.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gavit Vijaykumar Krushnarao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27118 votes which was 14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.31% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gavit Vijaykumar Krushnarao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23858 votes which was 13.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 54.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 3. Nandurbar Assembly segment of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency. Nandurbar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.1%, while it was 67.73 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.42%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 360 polling stations in 3. Nandurbar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 350.

Extent: 3. Nandurbar constituency comprises of the following areas of Nandurabar district of Maharashtra: Shahada Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Kalsadi, Prakasha, Sarangkheda, Vadali, Nandurbar Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Korit, Khondamali, Ranale, Nandurbar and Nandurbar (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nandurbar is: 21.4264 74.4252.

