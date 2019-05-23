English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nandurbar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nandurbar (नंदूरबार) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Nandurbar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 63.52%. The estimated literacy level of Nandurbar is 64.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gavit Hina Vijaykumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,06,905 votes which was 9.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gavit Manikrao Hodlya of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 40,843 votes which was 5.33% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.01% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.65% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nandurbar was: Gavit Hina Vijaykumar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,52,313 men, 8,20,622 women and 8 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nandurbar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nandurbar is: 21.3638 74.2411
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नन्दुरबार, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); নন্দুরবার, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); नंदूरबार, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); નંદુરબાર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); நந்தூர்பார், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); నందుర్ బార్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ನಂದುರ್ಬಾರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); നന്ദുർബാർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
INC
Adv. K. C. Padavi
INC
Adv. K. C. Padavi
LEADING
Nandurbar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Sandip Abhimanyu Valvi
BTP
--
--
Krishna Thoga Gavit
IND
--
--
Ajay Karamsing Gavit
IND
--
--
Arjunsing Diwansing Vasave
IND
--
--
Ashok Daulatsing Padvi
VBA
--
--
Anturlikar Sushil Suresh
BJP
--
--
Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit
IND
--
--
Koli Ananda Sukalal
IND
--
--
Dr. Natawadkar Suhas Jayant
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Rekha Suresh Desai
INC
--
--
Adv. K. C. Padavi
