Nandyal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nandyal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SDPI -- -- Ataullah Khan YSRCP -- -- Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy BJP -- -- Malikireddy Siva Sankara Reddy BCUF -- -- Yella Subbarayudu SP -- -- Raghavendra IND -- -- Attar. Mohammad Parvez JSP -- -- Sajjala Sreedhar Reddy TDP -- -- Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Peri. Chinna Raju IND -- -- Derengula. Chandra Sekhar IND -- -- Manjula. Subbarayudu IND -- -- Ravi Chandra Reddy IND -- -- Vaduri Umakanth IND -- -- Vankiri. Rama Chandrudu INC -- -- Dr. Chinthala Mohan Rao

139. Nandyal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,56,573 voters of which 1,24,948 are male and 1,31,528 are female and 97 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nandyal, recorded a voter turnout of 76.81%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 72.08% and in 2009, 69.88% of Nandyal's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bhuma Nagi Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,604 votes which was 2.06% of the total votes polled. Bhuma Nagi Reddy polled a total of 1,74,999 (46.31%) votes.INC's Silpa Mohan Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 31889 (21.9%) votes. Silpa Mohan Reddy polled 1,45,616 which was 46.31% of the total votes polled.Nandyal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नन्दयाल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నంద్యాల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)