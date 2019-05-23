English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nandyal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nandyal (నంద్యాల) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nandyal (నంద్యాల) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
139. Nandyal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,56,573 voters of which 1,24,948 are male and 1,31,528 are female and 97 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nandyal, recorded a voter turnout of 76.81%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 72.08% and in 2009, 69.88% of Nandyal's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bhuma Nagi Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,604 votes which was 2.06% of the total votes polled. Bhuma Nagi Reddy polled a total of 1,74,999 (46.31%) votes.
INC's Silpa Mohan Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 31889 (21.9%) votes. Silpa Mohan Reddy polled 1,45,616 which was 46.31% of the total votes polled.
Nandyal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: नन्दयाल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నంద్యాల (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nandyal, recorded a voter turnout of 76.81%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 72.08% and in 2009, 69.88% of Nandyal's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Nandyal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SDPI
--
--
Ataullah Khan
YSRCP
--
--
Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy
BJP
--
--
Malikireddy Siva Sankara Reddy
BCUF
--
--
Yella Subbarayudu
SP
--
--
Raghavendra
IND
--
--
Attar. Mohammad Parvez
JSP
--
--
Sajjala Sreedhar Reddy
TDP
--
--
Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Peri. Chinna Raju
IND
--
--
Derengula. Chandra Sekhar
IND
--
--
Manjula. Subbarayudu
IND
--
--
Ravi Chandra Reddy
IND
--
--
Vaduri Umakanth
IND
--
--
Vankiri. Rama Chandrudu
INC
--
--
Dr. Chinthala Mohan Rao
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bhuma Nagi Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,604 votes which was 2.06% of the total votes polled. Bhuma Nagi Reddy polled a total of 1,74,999 (46.31%) votes.
INC's Silpa Mohan Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 31889 (21.9%) votes. Silpa Mohan Reddy polled 1,45,616 which was 46.31% of the total votes polled.
Nandyal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: नन्दयाल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నంద్యాల (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results