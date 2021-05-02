Nanguneri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Nanguneri Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

227. Nanguneri (नांगुनेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Nanguneri is part of 38. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,77,578 eligible electors, of which 1,36,345 were male, 1,41,224 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nanguneri in 2021 is 1036.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,41,732 eligible electors, of which 1,20,315 were male, 1,21,415 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,748 eligible electors, of which 95,238 were male, 95,510 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nanguneri in 2016 was 141. In 2011, there were 130.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vasanthakumar. H of INC won in this seat by defeating Vijayakumar. M of AIADMK by a margin of 17,315 votes which was 10.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.45% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A.Narayanan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating H.Vasanthakumar of INC by a margin of 12,280 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 227. Nanguneri Assembly segment of Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 17 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Nanguneri are: Ganesaraja (AIADMK), Subbulakshmi (BSP), Ruby R Manoharan (INC), Kandhan (AJPK), Shunmuga Sundaram (NIRP), Paramasiva Iyyappan (AMMK), Prabakaran (VTVTK), Veerapandi (NTK), Ashok Kumar (IND), Kathiravan (IND), Kandasamy (IND), Gnana Balaji (IND), Muthudurai (IND), Muthuraj (IND), Lenin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.59%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.44%, while it was 74.9% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 227. Nanguneri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 293. In 2011 there were 225 polling stations.

EXTENT:

227. Nanguneri constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Palayamkottai Taluk (Except Tirunelveli M.Corp. Wards) Nanguneri Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Nanguneri is 1218 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nanguneri is: 8°32’08.5"N 77°39’35.6"E.

