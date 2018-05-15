Nanjangud Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's B. Harshavardhan Won

Live Status BJP B. Harshavardhan Won

Nanjangud (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,03,286 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,516 are male, 1,00,755 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.28 and the approximate literacy rate is 64%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,941 votes (6.34%) securing 36.01% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.21%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 708 votes (0.57%) registering 34.77% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.76%.