Nanjangud Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's B. Harshavardhan Won

Live election result of 214 Nanjangud constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Nanjangud MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:46 PM IST
Nanjangud (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,03,286 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,516 are male, 1,00,755 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.28 and the approximate literacy rate is 64%
Live Status BJP B. Harshavardhan Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7803047.59%B. Harshavardhan
INC6555139.98%Kalale N. Keshavamurthy
JD(S)136798.34%Dayanandamurthy. H. S.
NOTA19471.19%Nota
AMPI13630.83%Doddaswamy
AIMEP7530.46%Basuvaraju. C.
IND6210.38%Chikkanna
IND5980.36%Renuka Suresh
IND5020.31%Ananda Mahadevanagara
IND4680.29%S. Govindanayaka
DASDP4670.28%C. M. Nagaraj

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,941 votes (6.34%) securing 36.01% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.21%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 708 votes (0.57%) registering 34.77% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.76%.

Check the table below for Nanjangud live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

