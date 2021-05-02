Nannilam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

169. Nannilam (नन्निलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Nannilam is part of 29. Nagapattinam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,72,157 eligible electors, of which 1,35,572 were male, 1,36,561 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nannilam in 2021 is 1007.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,53,606 eligible electors, of which 1,28,709 were male, 1,24,896 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,867 eligible electors, of which 1,12,421 were male, 1,06,446 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nannilam in 2016 was 209. In 2011, there were 203.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kamaraj. R of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Duraivelan. S.M.B of INC by a margin of 21,276 votes which was 10.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kamaraj.R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Elangovan.R of DMK by a margin of 10,404 votes which was 5.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.96% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 169. Nannilam Assembly segment of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Nannilam are: Kamaraj R (AIADMK), Ravichandran R (BSP), Jothiraman S (DMK), Ramachandran N (AMMK), Ganesan D (IJK), Nithiyanantham S (AMAK), Panasaiaragan K N (DMSK), Fathima Farhana S (NTK), Murugavel M (ADK), Anusha T (IND), Krishnan K (IND), Kumaran R (IND), Tamilselvan R (IND), Natarajan C (IND), Raja S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.51%, while it was 82.59% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 169. Nannilam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 304. In 2011 there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

169. Nannilam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu: Valangaiman Taluk Nannilam Taluk Kodavasal Taluk (Part) Vayalur, Vadamattam, Anniyur, Serugudi, Thiruppampuram, Suraikkayur, Alathur, Killiyur, Vadugakkudi, Vilagam, Thiruvizhimizhalai, Paravakkarai, Kadalangudi, Sarguneswarapuram, Vishnupuram, Sarabojirajapuram, VellaiAdambar, Thethiyur, Manavalanallur, Maruthuvakkudi, Koonthalur, Pudukkudi, Kandiramanickkam, Prathabaramapuram, Melaramansethi, Seethakkamangalam, Sethinipuram, Vikkirapandiyam, Puliyancheri, Paruthiyur, Sithadi, Adippuliyur, Serukalathur, Vadaver, Thiruvidacheri, Naranamangalam, Neduncheri, Neikkuppai, Semmangudi, Perumpannaiyur, Sengalipuram, Perumangalam, Annavasal, Manapparavai, Aladikaruppur, Melapalaiyur, Thirukkudi, Manjakkudi, Pudukkudi and Simizhi villages. Kodavasal (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvarur.

The total area covered by Nannilam is 408 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nannilam is: 10°53’45.2"N 79°38’02.0"E.

