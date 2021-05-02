Nanoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

287. Nanoor (नानूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Nanoor is part of 41. Bolpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,76,196 eligible electors, of which 1,40,032 were male, 1,36,160 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nanoor in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,51,973 eligible electors, of which 1,29,681 were male, 1,22,290 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,981 eligible electors, of which 1,12,312 were male, 1,06,005 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nanoor in 2016 was 531. In 2011, there were 336.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shyamali Pradhan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Gadadhar Hazra of TMC by a margin of 25,730 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.07% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gadadhar Hazra of TMC won in this seat defeating Shyamali Pradhan of CPIM by a margin of 5,863 votes which was 3.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.21% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 287. Nanoor Assembly segment of Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nanoor are: Chandipada Das (BSP), Tarakeswar Saha (BJP), Bidhan Chandra Majhi (TMC), Shyamali Pradhan (CPIM)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.73%, while it was 85.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 383 polling stations in 287. Nanoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 308. In 2011 there were 280 polling stations.

EXTENT:

287. Nanoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nanoor and 2. Bahiri Panchshowa, Kankalitala, Kasba, Sarpalehana Albandha, Sian Muluk and Singhee GPs of CDB Bolpur Sriniketan. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Nanoor is 539 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nanoor is: 23°39’55.1"N 87°44’44.5"E.

