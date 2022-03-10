Nanpara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Nanpara seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Santosh Kumar (IND), Ram Sharan (IND), Brijesh Kumar (IND), Pradeep (IND), Kuleraj Yadav(Munshi Ji) (CPI), Madhuri Verma (SP), Dr.A.M. Siddiquie (INC), Hakikat Ali (BSP), Tanveer Afsar (AAP), Pradeep Kumar (SDU), Faujdar (VIP), Ram Niwas Verma (ADS), Maulana Laik Ahmad Shah (AIMIM), Amarjeet (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.16%, which is -0.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Madhuri Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.283 Nanpara (नानपारा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh. Nanpara is part of Bahraich Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,71,484 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,371 were male and 1,74,076 female and 37 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nanpara in 2019 was: 882 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,35,654 eligible electors, of which 1,76,827 were male,1,54,816 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,80,121 eligible electors, of which 1,52,956 were male, 1,27,157 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nanpara in 2017 was 0. In 2012, there were 9 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Madhuri Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Waris Ali of INC by a margin of 18,669 which was 9.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.71% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Madhuri Verma of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Waris Ali of BSP by a margin of 4,322 votes which was 2.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 283 Nanpara Assembly segment of the 56. Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency. Akshaibar Lal of BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat defeating Shabbir Balmiki of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Nanpara are: Santosh Kumar (IND), Ram Sharan (IND), Brijesh Kumar (IND), Pradeep (IND), Kuleraj Yadav(Munshi Ji) (CPI), Madhuri Verma (SP), Dr.A.M. Siddiquie (INC), Hakikat Ali (BSP), Tanveer Afsar (AAP), Pradeep Kumar (SDU), Faujdar (VIP), Ram Niwas Verma (ADS), Maulana Laik Ahmad Shah (AIMIM), Amarjeet (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.16%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.22%, while it was 58.8% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nanpara went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.283 Nanpara Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 330. In 2012, there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.283 Nanpara comprises of the following areas of Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1-Shivpur, 3-Charda, Panchayats 131 Nanpara Dehati, 132 Bhatehta, 133 Gulalpurwa, 134 Majhauwa Bhulaura, 135 Lakhahiya Kalan, 136 Tajpur, 137 Amba Pokhar, 138 Bhaluhiya Bhart, 140 Rajwapur, 141 Bhopatpurbelwa, 146 Patrahiya, 149 Bhawaniyapur Banghusari, 155 Parsa Agaiya of 7 Balha KC and Nanpara Municipal Board of 1 Nanpara Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Nanpara constituency, which are: Balha, Dhaurahra, Mahasi, Matera. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Nanpara is approximately 669 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nanpara is: 27°52’41.5"N 81°29’18.6"E.

