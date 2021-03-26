politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Naoboicha Candidate List: Key Contests in Naoboicha Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Naoboicha Candidate List: Key Contests in Naoboicha Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Naoboicha constituency are: Jayanta Khaund of AGP, Bharat Narah of CONG, Putli Kashyap of AJP

Naoboicha Assembly constituency in Lakhimpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Naoboicha seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury of AIUDF won from this seat beating Rao Gajendra Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,233 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sanjay Raj Subba of INC won from this this constituency defeating Mamun Imadadul Haque Chowdhury of AIUDF by a margin of 6,658 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Naoboicha Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Naoboicha constituency are: Jayanta Khaund of AGP, Bharat Narah of CONG, Putli Kashyap of AJP

Tags
first published:March 26, 2021, 15:33 IST