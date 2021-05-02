Naoboicha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

110. Naoboicha (नौबिखा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Lakhimpur district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Papum Pare District). Naoboicha is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.39%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,744 eligible electors, of which 1,14,319 were male, 1,12,425 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Naoboicha in 2021 is 983.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,84,281 eligible electors, of which 94,369 were male, 89,912 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,56,440 eligible electors, of which 80,578 were male, 75,862 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Naoboicha in 2016 was 203. In 2011, there were 213.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Rao Gajendra Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,233 votes which was 0.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 34.52% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sanjay Raj Subba of INC won in this seat defeating Mamun Imadadul Haque Chowdhury of AIUDF by a margin of 6,658 votes which was 5.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 110. Naoboicha Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Naoboicha are: Jayanta Khaund (AGP), Dipak Saikia (NCP), Biri Joy (NPP), Bharat Chandra Narah (INC), Anupam Chutia (SUCIC), Ubaidur Rahman (RUC), Putali Kayastha (AJP), Bikash Debnath (BGP), Ajijur Rahman (IND), Abdul Goffur (IND), Saheba Ahmed (IND), Rao Gajendra Singh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.19%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.04%, while it was 80.53% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 110. Naoboicha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 228. In 2011 there were 221 polling stations.

EXTENT:

110. Naoboicha constituency comprises of the following areas of Lakhimpur district of Assam: Laluk mouza in Bihpuria thana and Naoboicha mouza in North Lakhimpur thana in North Lakhimpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Lakhimpur.

The total area covered by Naoboicha is 800 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Naoboicha is: 27°11’15.0"N 94°00’45.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Naoboicha results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam