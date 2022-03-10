Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Sagolshem Kebi Devi (BJP), Soibam Subhaschandra Singh (NPP), Soraisham Manaoton Singh (INC), Konthoujam Manoranjan Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 92.53%, which is -0.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Soibam Subhaschandra Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa (नौरिया पखंगलक्पास) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Naoriya Pakhanglakpa is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 33256 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 16,209 were male and 17,047 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa in 2019 was: 1,052 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,603 eligible electors, of which 15,724 were male,16,879 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 31,157 eligible electors, of which 14,976 were male, 16,181 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa in 2017 was 81. In 2012, there were 43 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Soibam Subhaschandra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating R K Anand of INC by a margin of 1,615 which was 5.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 28.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, R K Anand of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Keisham Rojenkumar Singh of TMC by a margin of 2,015 votes which was 7.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Naoriya Pakhanglakpa are: Sagolshem Kebi Devi (BJP), Soibam Subhaschandra Singh (NPP), Soraisham Manaoton Singh (INC), Konthoujam Manoranjan Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 92.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 93.04%, while it was 85.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Naoriya Pakhanglakpa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 47. In 2012, there were 35 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Naoriya Pakhanglakpa constituency, which are: Nambol, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Langthabal, Wangoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Naoriya Pakhanglakpa is approximately 188 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa is: 24°43’40.1"N 93°54’51.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Naoriya Pakhanglakpa results.

