Naraingarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नारायणगढ़, Narayangarh): Shalley of Congress Leads

3. Naraingarh ( ( Narayangarh) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ambala district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.75%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,82,142 eligible electors, of which 97,653 were male, 84,487 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,292 service voters had also registered to vote.

Naraingarh Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 15919 44.91% Shalley LEADING BJP 7750 21.87% Surender Singh LKSK(P) 4478 12.63% Gulshan Kumar JJP 4043 11.41% Ram Singh BSP 1425 4.02% Madan Pal IND 1088 3.07% Gurpal Singh INLD 223 0.63% Jagmal Singh NOTA 127 0.36% Nota IND 122 0.34% Mahender Singh IND 89 0.25% Ved Raj IND 65 0.18% Sharvan Kumar BMHP 58 0.16% Lakhvinder Singh AIFB 56 0.16% Suresh Kumar Punia

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,69,556 eligible electors, of which 90,782 were male, 78,774 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,292 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,41,746.

Naraingarh has an elector sex ratio of 865.18.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Nayab Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24361 votes which was 17.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ram Kishan of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 8320 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 3. Naraingarh Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.97%, while it was 81.9 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 211 polling stations in 3. Naraingarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 182.

Extent: 3. Naraingarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Ambala district of Haryana: Naraingarh Tehsil; PCs Pilkhani and Khudda Kalan of Ambala Cantt. KC of Ambala Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Naraingarh is: 30.4644 77.0458.

