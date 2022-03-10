Naraini Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Ommani Varma of BJP leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Naraini seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ommani Varma (BJP), Kiran Verma (SP), Gayacharan Dinkar (BSP), Dayaram (CPI), Pawan Devi (INC), Radhe Shyam (AAP), Ritesh Kumar (ASPKR), Lavlesh Kumar (ASP), Shankar Lal (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.42%, which is 1.65% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Raj Karan Kabir of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.234 Naraini (नारायणी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Naraini is part of Banda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,90,688 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,12,921 were male and 1,77,762 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Naraini in 2019 was: 835 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,54,951 eligible electors, of which 1,84,176 were male,1,51,602 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,95,509 eligible electors, of which 1,63,729 were male, 1,31,771 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Naraini in 2017 was 199. In 2012, there were 291 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Raj Karan Kabir of BJP won in this seat defeating Bharat Lal Diwakar of INC by a margin of 45,007 which was 22.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gayacharan Dinkar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bharatlal Diwakar of SP by a margin of 4,757 votes which was 2.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 30.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 234 Naraini Assembly segment of the 48. Banda Lok Sabha constituency. R.K. Singh Patel of BJP won the Banda Parliament seat defeating Shyama Charan Gupta of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Naraini are: Ommani Varma (BJP), Kiran Verma (SP), Gayacharan Dinkar (BSP), Dayaram (CPI), Pawan Devi (INC), Radhe Shyam (AAP), Ritesh Kumar (ASPKR), Lavlesh Kumar (ASP), Shankar Lal (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.77%, while it was 58.63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Naraini went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.234 Naraini Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 345. In 2012, there were 307 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.234 Naraini comprises of the following areas of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Naraini, 2 Kartal, 3 Kalinjar and Naraini Nagar Panchayat of 4 Naraini Tehsil; KCs 1 Atarra, 2 Oran, 5 Badausa, Atarra Nagar Panchayat and Oran Nagar Panchayat of 3 Atarra Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Naraini constituency, which are: Banda, Baberu, Chitrakoot. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Panna district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Naraini is approximately 1160 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Naraini is: 25°11’51.0"N 80°29’43.1"E.

