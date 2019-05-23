Narasannapeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Narasannapeta Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Metta Vaikunta Rao IND -- -- Naidu Gari Rajasekhar IND -- -- Bheri Venkata Ramana IND -- -- Satya Tadi JNJP -- -- Dandupati Koteshwar Rao BJP -- -- Reddi Bhagya Lakshmi NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Dharmana Krishna Das TDP -- -- Baggu Ramana Murthy INC -- -- Dola Udaya Bhaskara Rao

8. Narasannapeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,08,469 voters of which 1,04,683 are male and 1,03,770 are female and 16 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Narasannapeta, recorded a voter turnout of 80%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.01% and in 2009, 79.48% of Narasannapeta's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ramanamurty Baggu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,800 votes which was 3.09% of the total votes polled. Ramanamurty Baggu polled a total of 1,55,156 (44.2%) votes.INC's Dharmana Krishna Das won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17589 (12.87%) votes. Dharmana Krishna Das polled 1,36,713 which was 44.2% of the total votes polled.Narasannapeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नरसन्ना पेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నర్సన్నపేట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).