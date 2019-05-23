Narasaraopet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Narasaraopet Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Kapulapalli. Satyanarayana Reddy BJP -- -- Chirumamilla Ramu YSRCP -- -- Gopireddy Srinivasareddy NVP -- -- Goda Ramesh Kumar JSP -- -- Jilani Syed. IUML -- -- Sk. Moulali IPBP -- -- Matta Prasad INC -- -- Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Pulimi Venkata Rami Reddy. IND -- -- Challa Subbarao IND -- -- Budala Baburao IND -- -- Mohammad Manjur Shaik IND -- -- Srinivasarao Chindukuri IND -- -- B.V.H.L.S.N. Murthy. TDP -- -- Aravinda Babu Chadalavada

97. Narasaraopet is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,21,573 voters of which 1,08,579 are male and 1,12,956 are female and 38 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Narasaraopet, recorded a voter turnout of 81.5%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.31% and in 2009, 78.69% of Narasaraopet's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 15,766 votes which was 9.54% of the total votes polled. Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy polled a total of 1,65,182 (43.61%) votes.INC's Kasu Venkata Krishna Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 5971 (4.41%) votes. Kasu Venkata Krishna Reddy polled 1,35,275 which was 43.61% of the total votes polled.Narasaraopet went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नरसाराव पेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నరసరావుపేట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)