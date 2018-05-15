GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Narashimaraja Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Tanveer Sait Wins

Live election result of 218 Narashimaraja constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Narashimaraja MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 8:07 PM IST
Live election result of 218 Narashimaraja constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Narashimaraja MLA.
Narasimharaja (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,53,091 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,25,331 are male, 1,27,683 female and 37 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.85 and the approximate literacy rate is 84%
Live Status INC Tanveer Sait Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6226838.46%Tanveer Sait
BJP4414127.27%S. Satheesh(Sandesh Swamy)
SDPI3328420.56%Abdul Majeed
JD(S)147099.09%Abdul Azeez (Abdulla)
SP34712.14%B. M. Nataraju
NOTA12060.74%Nota
BJSC8410.52%Anil Kumar .S
SJP(A)4360.27%Venkatesha Murthy .K.S
IND3860.24%G. B. Shivanna
IND3150.19%Lokesh Kumar. G
IND1660.10%Vaalmiki Ningaraju
NMC1550.10%Mohammad Taher Ali
IND1530.09%M. Madhu
IND1390.09%Jayanth .D.Souza
AIMEP1180.07%Mangala Gowri
IND970.06%M. Khalid

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,370 votes (7.23%) securing 32.86% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.73%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,685 votes (6.56%) registering 37.06% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.43%.

Check the table below for Narasimharaja live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

