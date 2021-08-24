Narayan Rane Arrest: 7 Other High-profile Netas Who Cooled Their Heels in Jail

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. He was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, an official said. Here’s a look at other high-profile politicians who have been sent to jail in the past.

1. J Jayalalithaa: The then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was sentenced to four years in jail in September 2014 after a Bangalore court found her guilty of corruption. She had to resign as Chief Minister - the Supreme Court ruled last year that a law-maker found guilty of a crime carrying a jail sentence of two years or more stands immediately disqualified from office. She was jailed in a case filed by Subramanian Swamy, then Janata Party chief, in 1996. Swami alleged that during her tenure as the Tamil Nadu chief minister from 1991 to 1996, she amassed properties worth Rs 66.65 crore, disproportionate to her known sources of income.

2. M Karunanidhi: While the late veteran leader was jailed several times during his long political innings, what shocked people was his midnight arrest by the Jayalalithaa regime in 2001 on corruption charges. His wife Dayalu and daughter Kaimozhi were questioned by the CBI over corruption charges and later Kaimozhi

3. BS Yeddyurappa: In a major embarrassment to the BJP, the party’s first Chief Minister in South India was jailed after a court rejected his bail plea and ordered his arrest. Yeddyurappa was arrested on October 15, 2011 after a special Lokayukta court charged him in alleged irregularities in denotifying government land. He was shifted to a hospital on October 16 citing chest pains. He returned to jail on October 17 only to get admitted in another hospital the very same evening. He was released after spending 25 days in jail on November 8, 2011.

4. P Chidambaram: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister of the country, P Chidambaram, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from his Delhi residence in August 2019 after the Delhi High Court turning down his anticipatory bail plea in connection with the INX Media scam case. The case is related to irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007, at a time when Chidambaram served as the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

5. A Raja: Former Telecom Minister and a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Andimuthu Raja, popularly known as A Raja, was sent to Tihar Jail following his arrest in 2011 in the 2G Spectrum Case. He was perhaps the most high-profile Tihar inmate and was acquitted in 2017.

6. Lalu Prasad Yadav: Former Railway Minister and ex-chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed on December 23, 3017 after being convicted in the fodder scam that surfaced in the 1990s. He was convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand, and in two cases for fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa Treasury. On April 17 this year, he was granted bail from the Jharkhand High Court.

7. Sukh Ram: Former Telecom Minister Sukhram was awarded five years imprisonment by a Delhi Court in November 2011 after being convicted of taking Rs three lakhs as bribe to give a lucrative contract to a private firm in 1996. He was held guilty for misusing his official position during his tenure as Telecom Minister in award of contract worth Rs 30 crore to private firm Haryana Telecom Limited (HTL) to supply 3.5 Lakh Conductor Kilometers (LCKM) of Polythene Insulated Jelly Filled (PIJF) cables to the telecom department. He was convicted and sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment by a Delhi court in 2002. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict on Nov 18, 2011 and Sukh Ram was sentenced to five years in jail. He was granted bail in 2018.

