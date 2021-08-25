Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Raigad Court Says 'Arrest Justified'; Further Legal Recourse Hinted as Nashik Cops Serve Notice

“There are grounds in law for arrest without warrant. Considering the reasons of arrest and the ones that were discussed in the court, I found that the arrest was justified,” said the judge. He further slammed the police for failing to maintain “proper case diary”. “In the present case, the investigating officer did not follow the said mandate. No need of police custody, accused remanded to judicial custody till September 4,” the court said.

Shiv Sena has hit out at Rane in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. It says Narayan Rane was never great or conscientious. He got his name while in Shiv Sena. That too only because he climbed the stairs of power and success fast. After Rane left Shiv Sena, the party defeated him four times in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

“Therefore, if Rane is to be described in brief, then it’s “like a balloon that is pierced”. No matter how much air is filled in this balloon, it will not go up even if it is inflated. But BJP has decided to inflate this pierced balloon. Some people also liken Rane to a frog who makes a turret. Rane is a frog or a pierced balloon, but who is Rane? This he himself declared, “I am not a normal person”.

