Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Raigad Court Says 'Arrest Justified'; Further Legal Recourse Hinted as Nashik Cops Serve Notice
Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Raigad Court Says 'Arrest Justified'; Further Legal Recourse Hinted as Nashik Cops Serve Notice

Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena has hit out at Rane in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', says Union minister is like 'pierced balloon', says he's behaving like a 'gangster' despite being Union minister.

News18.com | August 25, 2021, 08:27 IST
Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Raigad Court Says 'Arrest Justified'; Further Legal Recourse Hinted as Nashik Cops Serve Notice

Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Union minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested and brought to Raigad police station a day ago, returned to Mumbai. He will be in Sindhudurg on August 27. Condemning the “gross misuse of police force and suppression”, BJP state president Pravin Darekar said that the Union minister will continue with Jan Aashirwad Yatra from Friday. In one of the rallies of this outreach programme by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rane had made the controversial ‘would have slapped chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’ comment that took Maharashtra by storm on Tuesday and landed the Union minister in trouble.

Rane’s lawyer, Aniket Nikam, told CNN-News18 that they will study the current orders and take a decision. He hinted at further legal recourse with respect to other FIRs. Nikam called the arrested illegal and said the arrest was ‘vendetta. It was earlier said that Rane will remain present at Raigad police station for two days, but late in the evening, he left for Mumbai. Amid the controversy, the Union minister tweeted ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (truth shall win).

Meanwhile, News18 has accessed three crucial documents. The Nashik police late on Tuesday evening served a notice to Rane, asking him to present himself at the police station. “Appear before me at 12 noon on 02/09/21 at Cyber police station, Nasik,” the issued notice read. An FIR was registered in Nasik against the Union minister. The bail order, on the other hand, has directed Rane to not “tamper evidence” or “directly or indirectly make an inducement threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case”. The bail order further states that Rane did not concede to legal advice asking him to not make such comments in public at large. “Accused shall not commit similar type of offence,” the order copy further read. The third document shows that Raigad court judge felt “the arrest was justified”.

Aug 25, 2021 08:27 (IST)

BJP Claims Threat to Narayan Rane's Life; Sena Minister Says He Needs Shock Treatment

There is a threat to Union minister Narayan Rane's life in police custody, a BJP legislator in Maharashtra claimed on Tuesday.

Aug 25, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Union minister Narayan Rane tweeted after court granted bail

Aug 25, 2021 08:08 (IST)

Shiv Sena's Fiery Description of 'Not Normal' Narayan Rane | Launching a scathing attack on Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena slammed the Union minister for his “gangster-like acts. They called him a “pierced balloon", a “frog" and asked further “who is he exactly. “Rane answered himself that he’s not a normal person," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party wrote. Sena was referring to Rane’s statement on Tuesday where he warned media to verify the news on TV or else “face legal actions for news based on speculations". “Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) person," the Union minister added. READ MORE

Aug 25, 2021 08:06 (IST)

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's…

Aug 25, 2021 07:51 (IST)

BJP Workers Agitate Against Maha Govt Over Union Minister Rane's Arrest | BJP workers staged a protest here against the Maharashtra government over the arrest of the party MP and Union minister Narayan Rane. The activists staged a road blockade at the Kranti chowk square in the largest city in the Marathwada region and raised slogans against the state government. They also burnt images of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said. "Narayan Rane's arrest is illegal. He is arrested out of revenge. We will agitate against ministers of Shiv Sena and NCP in Aurangabad," district BJP president Sanjay Kenekar said. Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his controversial remarks against CM Thackeray, which triggered a political row and protests.

Aug 25, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Narayan Rane Granted Bail in ‘Slap Uddhav’ Remark Case

Aug 25, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Rane shall be present at the police station for inquiry on Aug 31 & Sept 13: Court while granting bail

Aug 25, 2021 07:38 (IST)

 BJP chief Chandrakant Patil Hits Out at State Government

Aug 25, 2021 07:36 (IST)

Narayan Rane Moves Bombay HC for Quashing of FIRs, Protection from Arrest | Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs registered for his remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Raigad district. Rane has challenged the three FIRs, one each registered in Mahad (Raigad), Pune and Nashik, and has also sought protection from coercive action, including arrest, pending the hearing of the plea.

Aug 25, 2021 07:34 (IST)

How Union Minister Narayan Rane Row Played Out? In a dramatic sequence of events, Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after a sessions court in Ratnagiri rejected his transit anticipatory bail application in connection with his ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane was arrested at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri by a Nashik city police team that had left in the morning. He will be taken back to Nashik city. The development comes after Rane, who was on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad, on Monday said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of India’s independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.”

Aug 25, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested by the police at around 2.

Aug 25, 2021 07:15 (IST)

2 FIRs Against Shiv Sena, BJP Workers for Rioting Outside Rane's Juhu Residence | The Santacruz Police has registered two separate FIRs in connection with the rioting incident that took place outside Union minister Narayan Rane's Juhu residence. One FIR is against over 60 Shiv Sena workers, while the second one is against over 60 BJP workers. At least eight police personnel have suffered minor injuries. In both cases, police officials are the complainants. The FIRs have been registered under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 188, 269, 323, 336, 337 for rioting, assault, endangering lives and violating pandemic rules of social distancing and not wearing masks. Police have also booked the party workers under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Aug 25, 2021 07:07 (IST)

RECAP- Narayan Rane Produced Before Mahad Court after Arrest Over Remarks Against CM Thackeray | Union minister Narayan Rane was produced before a court at Mahad in Raigad district, some 160 km from Mumbai, after his arrest over controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane was produced before magistrate Shaikhbabaso Patil by the Mahad police. His lawyer Aniket Nikam said they would be opposing the arrest and seeking bail.   Nikam said the police had failed to follow due process of law before arresting Rane, a BJP leader. A notice has to be issued under section 41A of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) before arresting someone in cases where custodial interrogation is not required, he said. ane faces four FIRs across Maharashtra over his remark that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter's alleged ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Aug 25, 2021 07:01 (IST)

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested by the police at around 2.

Aug 25, 2021 06:50 (IST)

Rane Gets Arrested Over Would have Slapped Thackeray' Remark; Gets Bail Late at Night | Hours after he was arrested over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which triggered a political row and protests across Maharashtra, Union minister Narayan Rane was granted bail by a court at Mahad on late Tuesday night. The magistrate's court denied the police's request for his custody but asked Rane to attend the Mahad police station on two days. The BJP leader had said during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of his party on Monday that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter's `ignorance' of the year of India's independence.

Aug 25, 2021 06:48 (IST)

Nasik Police Serves Notice to Narayan Rane | Union Minister Narayan Rane has been asked to present himself at police station, stated an official notice which was issued late last night. "Appear before me at 12 noon on 02/09/21 at Cyber police station, Nasik,' notice stated. An FIR was registered in Nasik against the Union minister after he used defamatory language against the CM

Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Raigad Court Says 'Arrest Justified'; Further Legal Recourse Hinted as Nashik Cops Serve Notice
Narayan Rane said he has no regrets. (Image: News18)

“There are grounds in law for arrest without warrant. Considering the reasons of arrest and the ones that were discussed in the court, I found that the arrest was justified,” said the judge. He further slammed the police for failing to maintain “proper case diary”. “In the present case, the investigating officer did not follow the said mandate. No need of police custody, accused remanded to judicial custody till September 4,” the court said.

Shiv Sena has hit out at Rane in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. It says Narayan Rane was never great or conscientious. He got his name while in Shiv Sena. That too only because he climbed the stairs of power and success fast. After Rane left Shiv Sena, the party defeated him four times in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

“Therefore, if Rane is to be described in brief, then it’s “like a balloon that is pierced”. No matter how much air is filled in this balloon, it will not go up even if it is inflated. But BJP has decided to inflate this pierced balloon. Some people also liken Rane to a frog who makes a turret. Rane is a frog or a pierced balloon, but who is Rane? This he himself declared, “I am not a normal person”.

