'Narayan Rane Made a Political Rivalry Personal': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Slapgate

Shiv Sena MP and Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Narayan Rane was indulging in political vendetta and his arrest became a ‘centre vs state’ issue due to him being a BJP minister.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Raut said, “Narayan Rane is a BJP minister which is why this was looked upon as a centre vs state issue." Alleging that Rane was indulging in political vendetta, the senior Shiv Sena minister said as far as the party is concerned, “Rane is not an issue for us. The matter is with the court," he said.

Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested last week from Ratnagiri district for his remarks in which he said he would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. Rane faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state last week.

The FIR at Mahad was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke break of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

Raut said while political rivalry is “ok", speaking ill against the chief minister is unforgivable. “If anyone speaks against Chief Minister then the people of Maharashtra will not forgive them. It is not right for any minister to speak against the chief minister. Political rivalry is ok, but it is not good to make it personal," he said.

Speaking on the state government, Raut said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will last for five years. “This govt will last for five years. We are about to complete two years. This is when some had claimed that we will not even last for 15 days." They even tried to pull Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to their side, he added.

