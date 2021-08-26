Narayan Rane News LIVE Updates: Undeterred by FIRs, Union Minister in Sindhudurg Tomorrow; Admin Imposes Prohibitory Orders

Narayan Rane News LIVE Updates: Undeterred by the row over his comment about slapping chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader and Union minister Narayan Rane is all set to hold Jan Aashirwad Yatra in his hometurf Sindhudurg on Friday. However, ahead of his rally, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders. Various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act have been invoked to prohibit any kind of public assembly in the district between August 24 and September 7.

The Union minister has been holding rallies across the state. He was in Ratnagiri for the same outreach programme when he was arrested. And, it was the same Yatra where a statement made by him landed him in trouble. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire (with his chief secretary) about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a slap under his ears?," Rane had said on Monday.

He is now facing three separate first information reports — one in Mahad in Raigad, one in Nashik, and one in Pune, along with several police complaints across the state. Already the Maharashtra police had lodged 40 FIRs in connection with MSME minister’s rallies, for holding public gatherings amid the pandemic and breaking Covid-19 rules.

Most of the FIRs, since last Thursday, had been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, 51 (refuses to comply with government rules) of the National Disaster Management Act and 135 (penalty for contravention of rule) of the Bombay Police Act. The FIRs have been registered against organisers and BJP workers and Rane has not been named.

Here Are All the Latest Updates in Thackeray-Rane Tussle:

• No coercive action will be taken till September 17 against Narayan Rane, the Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court over the Rajya Sabha MP’s remark against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday and later granted bail by the Mahad magistrate court, formally filed a petition on Wednesday morning before the high court seeking to quash the FIRs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here