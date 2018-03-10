English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narayan Rane to File Nomination for RS Polls from BJP Quota
The BJP can get three candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha, given its strength of 122 MLAs in the 288-member House. Union Human Resource Development Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar filed his nomination papers on Friday.
File image of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh (MSP) president Narayan Rane. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Former Maharasthra chief minister Narayan Rane will on Monday file his nomination papers from the BJP quota for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls from the state, sources close to him said on Saturday. "Rane has accepted the BJP's offer of Rajya Sabha nomination and will file his papers on Monday," the sources told PTI.
March 12 is the last day for filing nominations for the March 23 election to the Upper House of Parliament. The polls are being held for 58 Rajya Sabha seats across states, of which six are in Maharasthra. Rane was not available for a comment.
Rane quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 and later joined the Congress. He ended his over-a-decade-long association with the Congress in September last year. The former Shiv Sena chief minister subsequently formed his own party, the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh, and allied with the BJP-led NDA.
The 65-year-old Konkan strongman, along with Maharasthra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi last week. Rane had subsequently told reporters that the saffron party had offered him a Rajya Sabha berth.
The BJP can get three candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha, given its strength of 122 MLAs in the 288-member House. Union Human Resource Development Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar filed his nomination papers on Friday. The BJP is yet to announce its third candidate.
The sources said the BJP leadership had assured Rane that he would be inducted into the Fadnavis ministry, when its expansion or reshuffle took place.
