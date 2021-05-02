Narayangarh Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

225. Narayangarh (नारायणगढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Narayangarh is part of 34. Medinipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,491 eligible electors, of which 1,23,064 were male, 1,20,427 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Narayangarh in 2021 is 979.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,324 eligible electors, of which 1,12,399 were male, 1,08,924 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,752 eligible electors, of which 97,798 were male, 93,954 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Narayangarh in 2016 was 346. In 2011, there were 232.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Prodyut Kumar Ghosh of TMC won in this seat by defeating Surjyakanta Mishra of CPIM by a margin of 13,589 votes which was 6.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Surjya Kanta Mishra of CPIM won in this seat defeating Atta Surja Kanta of TMC by a margin of 7,109 votes which was 4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.5% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 225. Narayangarh Assembly segment of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Narayangarh are: Atta Surja Kanta (TMC), Tapas Sinha (CPIM), Rama Prasad Giri (BJP), Shyama Pada Jana (SUCOIC), Banamali Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.96%, while it was 92.78% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 225. Narayangarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

225. Narayangarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: CDB Narayangarh. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Narayangarh is 505 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Narayangarh is: 22°07’59.2"N 87°23’30.5"E.

