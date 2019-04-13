English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi a Better Indian PM for Pakistan: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal further said that because of PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, the unfulfilled agenda of Pakistan to divide India on the religious lines seems to be working.
File photo of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Panaji: Latching onto a statement attributed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Pakistan cannot get a better Indian PM than Narendra Modi who had allowed the ISI to visit the Pathankot air base, and is "implementing" Pakistan's agenda.
Kejriwal also questionned the timing of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, which he said was executed "ahead of the elections".
Referring to Khan's statement that he sees a better chance of peace talks with India if the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi chief minister went on to question the timing of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.
"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says that Narendra Modi should become the PM of India once again. His statement came against the backdrop of a war like situation that existed between both the countries a few days back. And (despite that) Imran Khan wants Modi to be the PM of India again," Kejriwal said while addressing the AAP workers in South Goa.
Kejriwal said he didn't understand that is happening between Khan and Modi.
"Four weeks back, a war-like situation prevailed between both the countries but now Imran Khan wants Modi to be the PM. Why is he saying so? Why does Pakistan want Modi to be PM again? Now people have started asking about the Pulwama attack," he said.
"Why did he (Imran Khan) get the terrorist attack at Pulwama executed just two months before the (Lok Sabha) elections?" he asked.
"Modi is now going around the country and telling that we went into the house of the enemy (ghar me ghuskar) and killed them," he said.
Kejriwal added, "Pakistan cannot get better prime minister than Modi. After the Pathankot strike, he (Modi) invited the ISI (Pakistani spy agency) to investigate it (in 2016). The ISI is less of an intelligence agency and more of terrorists. The BJP calls Modi a strong leader, but no government did what Modi did (by allowing the ISI enter the Pathankot air base)..Can Pakistan get better Indian PM than Modi?" he questioned.
Kejriwal further said that because of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, the unfulfilled agenda of Pakistan to divide India on the religious lines seems to be working.
"Pakistan failed to divide India on the religious lines in the last 70 years. But it is being made possible in the last five years because of Modi and Shah duo who have filled poison in the minds of the people. Pakistan cannot get better Indian prime minister than this. They (Shah and Modi) have implemented Pakistan's agenda," he said.
He further said Modi's return to power does not augur well for democracy in India.
"If Modi returns to power, this would be the last election in the country till he is alive. I have come to appeal to you to save the country. The country is in danger. If Modi and Amit Shah come back again, and if Modi becomes PM again, then the country will not survive, Indian constitution will not survive and secular structure will not survive," he alleged.
AAP has fielded Elvis Gomes from South Goa constituency against Congress' Francisco Sardinha and BJP's sitting MP Narendra Sawaikar. Goa, which has two Parliamentary seats, votes on April 23.
