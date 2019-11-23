Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhawan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first politicians to congratulate Fadnavis and Pawar.

Expressing confidence in the smooth functioning of the state government, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Amit Shah also took to Twitter to congratulate the two.

श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई।मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

In an overnight coup, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned its tables on rivals with a faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and forming government under the leader of Devendra Fadnavis in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The development has brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

