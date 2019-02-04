LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Modi-Shah Need to be Defeated to 'Save Democracy': Kejriwal on CBI vs Mamata in Bengal

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit back at Kejriwal saying he should not talk about democracy because he has 'robbed' it through his 'falsehoods and conspiracies' in the city.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
Modi-Shah Need to be Defeated to 'Save Democracy': Kejriwal on CBI vs Mamata in Bengal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over developments in West Bengal, saying they needed to be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls "to save democracy" in the country.

He said the "Modi-Shah duo was the biggest danger" facing the country and charged the two leaders with trying to "murder" democracy.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit back at Kejriwal saying he should not talk about democracy because he has "robbed" it through his "falsehoods and conspiracies" in the city.

In a statement, Kejriwal said, "The Modi government is bent on murdering democracy. Isn't it illegal and undemocratic that a team of 40 CBI officials enters the residence of a police commissioner?"

"The Modi-Shah duo should be defeated to save the democracy," he said.
Tiwari said that leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Kejriwal were "betraying" democracy by going against the directives of courts.

"The CBI went to West Bengal on directions of the Supreme Court. Leaders like Kejriwal are supporting Mamata Banerjee because they are scared of Modi who is dedicated to end corruption," he claimed.

The failed attempt by the CBI to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams on Sunday became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, one of its bitter critics.

Kejriwal had talked to Banerjee on Sunday over phone as the incident blew into a political slugfest and expressed solidarity with her while terming the action as "completely bizarre and anti-democratic".

The AAP convener, who himself is a bitter critic of the Modi government and has been engaged in a pitched battle with it over governance-related issues, in his statement Monday drew a parallel between the West Bengal incident and experiences of his own government in Delhi.

"Just as Modiji tried to beseige the Commissioner of West Bengal yesterday, four years ago he snatched away the anti-corruption bureau from us by sending paramilitary forces," he charged.

He further alleged the Prime Minister got 33 cases registered against him and police raided his residence and searched his bedroom on his instance.

"It is an attack on the federal structure of the country," he claimed.

The state governments are elected by the people and they have their constitutional rights, he said.

"If Modi ji misuses Central agencies to violate the rights of the state governments, the country will not survive," Kejriwal said.

The CBI team was physically prevented from entering the residence of Kumar by Kolkata police personnel and detained.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
