Caste, Gender, Demography: New Modi Team a Reflection of Centre's 'Sabka Vikas' Motto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s new council of ministers could see 12 ministers from the Scheduled Castes, eight from Scheduled Tribes and 27 from Other Backward Class, sources told News18 amid BJP-led government’s push for social justice.

Sources said that the core team of PM Modi will include castes like Yadav, Kurmi, Darji, Jat, Gujjar, Khandayat, Bairagi, Thakur, Koli, Vokkaliga, Tulu Gowda and Mallah. They added that 43 ministers, new and old, will take oath on Wednesday around 6 pm.

In what is tipped to be a “major shake-up" of the government, the expansion will be the first reshuffle of the prime minister’s Council of Ministers since he assumed the charge for a second term.

PM Modi has on multiple occasions reteriated the government’s motto of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (development for all), and said it was Centre’s responsibility to ensure justice for all.

“It is with this thought that our government is working to better the lives of each and every section of society. It is our first priority to look after the interest of 130 crore citizens," the prime minister had said earlier this year at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir or social justice camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj city.

In 2019, when Parliament approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education, Modi described it as a victory of social justice and said it will ensure a wider canvas for the youth to showcase their prowess and contribute towards the country’s transformation.

“Passage of the constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament is a victory for social justice. It ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India’s transformation," the PM said in series of tweets. He said the passage of the bill is a tribute to the makers of the Constitution and great freedom fighters, who envisioned an India that is strong and inclusive.

CASTE, AGE, GENDER, OTHER FACTORS IN MODI’S NEW TEAM

• According to sources, besides 12 minister from SC, ST and OBC categories, there will be five leaders from the minority groups — one each from Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities and two Buddhists.

The Details:

1. 12 SC Ministers

— Across States (8): Bihar, MP, UP, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu

— Across Communities (12): Chamar–Ramdassia, Khatik, Pasi, Kori, Madiga, Mahar, Arundathiyar, Meghwal, Rajbonshi, Matua-Namashudra, Dhangar, Dusadh

— 2 SC Cabinet ministers

2. 8 ST Ministers

— Across States (8): Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam

— Across Communities (7): Gond, Santal, Miji, Munda, Tea tribe, Kokana, Sonowal–Kachari

— 3 ST Cabinet ministers

3. 27 OBC Ministers

— Across States (15)

— Across Communities (19): Yadav, Kurmi, Jat, Gurjar, Khandayat, Bhandari, Bairagi, Tea Tribe, Thakor, Koli, Vokkaliga Tulu Gowda, Ezhava, Lodh, Agri, Vanjari, Meitei, Nat, Mallah–Nishad, Modh Teli, Darzi (with many communities getting a seat at the table for the first time)

— 5 OBC Cabinet ministers

• Twenty-nine ministers will be from other communities — Brahmin, Baniya, Kshatriya, Bhumihar, Kayastha, Lingayat, Patel, Maratha and Reddy.

• Women: There will be 11 women ministers, including two cabinet ministers.

• Age: Average age of the entire council will now be 58 years.

• 14 minister will be below the age of 50, including 6 cabinet ministers.

• Experience: 46 chosen ministers will have experience of being central ministers, 23 will be experienced MPs for three or more terms, four will be former chief ministers, eight will former state ministers and 39 former MLAs.

• There will be 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven civil servants.

• Geographical Variation: Ministers from 25 states and union territories, five ministers from north east.

• Regional variations within states: Even within states, ministers will be from across regions.

— UP: Purvanchal, Awadh, Braj, Bundelkhand, Rohilakhand, Paschim Pradesh, Harit Pradesh

— Maharashtra: Konkan, Desh, Khandesh, Marathwada, Vidarbha

— Gujarat: Saurashtra, North, South and Central Gujarat

— Karnataka: Bombay Karnataka, Bangalore Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka

— West Bengal: Presidency, Medinipur and Jalpaiguri

— Madhya Pradesh: Chambal, Satpura and Central MP

— North East: Five ministers from four states (Assam + Arunachal Pradesh + Manipur + Tripura)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here