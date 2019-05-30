Narendra Modi Swearing-In LIVE: All Eyes on PM's 4:30pm Meeting With New Cabinet as Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh Get Berths

Narendra Modi Swearing-In LIVE: Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prahlad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Babul Supriyo, Nitin Gadkari, Nityananda Rai, Sanjeev Baliyan, Anupriya Patel, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Harsimrat Kaur are likely to be a part of the new cabinet, even as several hopefuls wait to be part of Modi government 2.0 ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set for a second term, earlier in the day paid tribute at the National War Memorial today ahead of a star-studded swearing-in ceremony. Accompanied by Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi met the three service chiefs at the memorial that is considered one of the achievements of his government.
May 30, 2019 4:28 pm (IST)
Visuals of Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli arriving in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrives in Delhi. He will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, later today. pic.twitter.com/A6SIal4Bmi
Lead Party in Ideological Battle: Maha Cong to Rahul | Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has passed a resolution asking president Rahul Gandhi to lead the party and withdraw his resignation. The state unit insists that Rahul "lead the party in its ideological battle" and "champion the cause of India's youth". The resolution also acknowledges that Rahul campaigned tirelessly for the party.
May 30, 2019 4:14 pm (IST)
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Delhi today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, told reporters that he has met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to "discuss the future of the state". "I told him not to resign," he said, adding to the recent controversy on Rahul's willingness to resign from the grand old party's top post. Many Congress state units like Rajasthan, Goa and Karnataka have also passed resolutions asking Rahul to do the same.
May 30, 2019 4:06 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan has received a call to be part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Odisha MP-elect from Balasore, Pratap Sarang has also been invited to join the cabinet. In the 2014 polls, Sarangi had contested on a BJP ticket from Balasore Lok Sabha seat but had lost to BJD MP, industrialist-cum-politician Rabindra Kumar Jena by 1.42 lakh votes.
May 30, 2019 3:51 pm (IST)
Visuals of President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arriving in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.
President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/W9TELh12Ma
PM Narendra Modi's cabinet has a new addition with BJP MP-elect from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore received the all-important call. In the previous cabinet, Rathore held the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rathore was re-elected from the Jaipur rural constituency. He won by a margin of 3.93 lakh votes over the second place and fellow Olympian Krishna Poonia.
May 30, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)
Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP MP-elect from Chandni Chowk in Delhi is the latest addition to the cabinet of PM Narendra Modi for the 17th Lok Sabha. He was the minister at Ministry of Science & Technology (India), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences in the BJP-led NDA government during Modi's first term as PM. He represented Chandni Chowk as MP in the 16th Lok Sabha also.
May 30, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)
Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and several other names are among 51 BJP leaders to receive a call-up for Narendra Modi’s second cabinet. Among the names are also leaders of other NDA constituents, including Shiv Sena, JD(U), Akali Dal, LJP and AIADMK.
May 30, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)
Here are the leaders who are also likely to be given portfolios are:
In a surprising move, the names of Rajyavardhan Rathore, JP Nadda and Maneka Gandhi are the most glaring omissions in the list so far.
May 30, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)
It may not have had a successful run in the Lok Sabha elections, but the AIADMK is set to make a comeback in the Union cabinet after a gap of 20 years. The party’s lone MP in the Lok Sabha, OP Ravindranath Kumar, the son of Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, will reportedly be part of Narendra Modi’s second cabinet.
May 30, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)
Here are the others who are likely to get portfolios in PM Modi's cabinet
Ram Vilas Paswan is also said to have received a call. His Lok Janshakti Party had fought and won on six seats in Bihar, in alliance with the Janata Dal(United) and BJP.
May 30, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)
Family members of Sudip Biswas, one of the CRPF personnel who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack, arrives in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. "We have been invited to attend the event. Despite being in sorrow we have come here," Biswas's mother says.
Family members of Sudip Biswas, one of the CRPF personnel who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack (February 14) arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. His mother says,"We have been invited to attend the event. Despite being in sorrow we have come here." pic.twitter.com/t8mx1N3QYn
Jagan Mohan Reddy Takes Oath | In Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy gets sworn-in as the Chief Minister. The ceremony took place in Vijayawada and saw the attendance of DMK chief MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.
May 30, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)
Notable persons from the business world, who will be attending today's ceremony, include Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, N Chandra, Uday Kotak, Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Deepak Parekh, Anil Agarwal and Ajay Piramal
May 30, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)
BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri, who won from Raiganj by a margin of 60,574 votes in this Lok Sabha, is also said to have gotten a call.
May 30, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)
Here are the other leaders are set to become a Cabinet minister.
-- Nitin Gadkari
-- Thawar Chand Gehlot
-- Nityanand Rai
-- Ramchandra Prasad Singh (JDU)
May 30, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)
"I am happy to have been chosen for this," says Sadanada Gowda who received a call confirming his selectio to the Cabinet. Without confirming the portfolio he will be given, he says, "Even it's a small responsibility, I will consider it a big one and work for it."
May 30, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
Political Leaders Who Have Received Calls | Here's a list of others who are likely to take up the mantle of Cabinet minister.
Smriti Irani to Get Ministry Portfolio | BJP winning candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, has also received a call. Irani had held the position of Textile minister in the 16th Lok Sabha.
These are the other leaders who are said to have received calls
-- Nirmala Sitharaman
-- Rao Inderjit
-- Raveendrananth Kumar (AIADMK and son of chief O Panneerselvam)
May 30, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)
Other Cabinet probables who are said to have received calls include:-
-- Piyush Goyal
-- Ravi Shankar Prasad
-- Babul Supriyo
-- Jitendra Singh.
May 30, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)
Prakash Javadekar & Ramdas Athawale Receive Calls | Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prakash Javadekar, Muktar Abbas Naqvi and Ramdas Athawale are also said to have gotten calls confirming their selection to the Cabinet.
May 30, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)
The Bangalore North MP-elect Sadananda Gowda is also said to have received a call from Lok Kalyan Marg confirming his selection to the ministerial berth.
May 30, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)
Cabinet Probables Get Calls From Amit Shah | BJP general secretary Ram Lal reaches Amit Shah's residence, where Bhupender Yadav is also present. The Ministers, who will take oath this evening, will reportedly meet PM Modi at 4:30 PM at his residence in national capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to pay tribute at the War Memorial ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Also seen in the picture are Raksha Rajya Mantri Subhash Bhamre, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra (PTI)
He also visited Raj Ghat and Atal Samadhi to pay his respects. He was accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah as well as all other MPs.
A record 8,000 people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for later in the evening as Modi, who stormed to power with a thumping victory, returns for his second term. The ceremony, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will see many firsts, with BIMSTEC leaders as the VIP attendees.
In yet another first, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to invite the families of party workers killed in political violence in West Bengal. In what is being seen as political posturing as well as a covert message to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party said 54 workers had been killed in the state and they would be invited for the event in a show of solidarity.
This move, however, did not go down well with Banerjee, who took to Twitter to announce that she would not be attending the ceremony. Banerjee, who had confirmed her attendance on Tuesday, in a sharp retort to the BJP accused the party of politicising the event and thus withdrew from it. Both Modi and Banerjee have been locked in a heated duel since the start of the elections, which has continued even after the BJP swept the country.
So far as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.