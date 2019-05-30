Narendra Modi Swearing-In LIVE: All Eyes on PM's 4:30pm Meeting With New Cabinet as Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh Get Berths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to pay tribute at the War Memorial ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Also seen in the picture are Raksha Rajya Mantri Subhash Bhamre, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra (PTI)



He also visited Raj Ghat and Atal Samadhi to pay his respects. He was accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah as well as all other MPs.



A record 8,000 people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for later in the evening as Modi, who stormed to power with a thumping victory, returns for his second term. The ceremony, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will see many firsts, with BIMSTEC leaders as the VIP attendees.



In yet another first, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to invite the families of party workers killed in political violence in West Bengal. In what is being seen as political posturing as well as a covert message to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party said 54 workers had been killed in the state and they would be invited for the event in a show of solidarity.



This move, however, did not go down well with Banerjee, who took to Twitter to announce that she would not be attending the ceremony. Banerjee, who had confirmed her attendance on Tuesday, in a sharp retort to the BJP accused the party of politicising the event and thus withdrew from it. Both Modi and Banerjee have been locked in a heated duel since the start of the elections, which has continued even after the BJP swept the country.



So far as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.