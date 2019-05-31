Narendra Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: In First Decision, Modi Hikes Scholarship Amount Under National Defence Fund, Extends Scheme to State Police

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Event Highlights
Modi’s new team of 57 ministers includes 24 cabinet ministers, Nine Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the Jal Shakti Ministry in keeping with the promise made during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who defeated Rajasthan chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav, was allocated the portfolio.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated PM Modi for assuming office in the second term. "At this juncture, the Centre and the State need to co-operate to bring about inclusive development. I wish him and his team all the best in the efforts for the country's progress," he tweeted.
I would like to congratulate Shri. Narendra Modi on his assuming office as PM for the Second term. At this juncture, the Centre and the State need to co-operate to bring about inclusive development. I wish him and his team all the best in the efforts for the country's progress.— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 31, 2019
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister.
BJP chief Amit Shah made repeated attempts to bring Nitish Kumar around to accepting his proposal for one berth in the Modi cabinet for the JD(U) but the Bihar chief minister spurned the offer insisting on "proportional representation" for his party. Kumar, who returned here on Friday from the national capital after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government, however, said there was no "unease" between the alliance partners and that the decision against joining the ministry was taken as the JD(U)'s presence there would have been merely "symbolic".
Indian shares gave up early gains to end slightly lower on Friday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised the markets by naming Nirmala Sitharaman as the next finance minister. Amit Shah, chief of Bharatiya Janata Party and the minister of home affairs, had been tipped as a possible candidate for the finance ministry in recent days.Sitharaman will take over the finance ministry when there is pressure from industry for the government to provide some stimulus to halt a worrying slowdown in India's $2.7-trillion economy.
A mud-walled, thatched house at Gopinathpur village near Nilagiri town in Odisha’s coastal Balasore district has suddenly turned into a site of political pilgrimage. Hundreds of people have been making a beeline to the modest house bearing a BJP flag after learning that its owner, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, has become a minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, a slew of ‘big bang’ economic reforms that should please foreign investors are likely to be pursued, according to a top official at the government's main think tank. The reforms will include changes in labour laws, privatisation moves, and creation of land banks for new industrial development, said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog (National Institute for Transforming India), who reports directly to PM Modi.
Major Changes in 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' | PM Modi on Friday signed major changes have been approved in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund. Under the revised order, the Rates of the scholarships have been enhanced and will now include the state police personnel. The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2,000 per month to Rs. 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2,250 per month to Rs. 3,000 per month for girls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the first cabinet meeting. The meeting is expected to begin shortly. Cabinet is likely to focus on 100-day agenda, according to sources. Farmer agenda will be the key agenda of the first cabinet meeting with farmer pension scheme also tabled for discussion.
Former chief minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman as she took charge as the Finance minister.
Congratulations to @nsitharaman on her new role as Finance Minister. As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she’s shattered the glass ceiling by all means.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 31, 2019
Australian foreign minister Marise Payne congratulated India's new minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar who took oath in Modi's new cabinet on Thursday.
Congratulations @DrSJaishankar on your appointment as India’s External Affairs Minister. Looking forward to working with you to further strengthen the 🇮🇳-🇦🇺 relationship, including through our India Economic Strategy, & supporting a resilient & prosperous region.@MEAIndia— Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) May 31, 2019
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who started his career as a teacher in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Saraswati Shishu Mandir is the new Human Resource Development Minister of India. Nishank came to limelight when he defeated five-time Congress MLA and education minister from Karnaprayag, Shivanand Nautiyal, to win the seat for the BJP in undivided Uttar Pradesh in 1990.
After former health minister JP Nadda's name went missing from PM Modi's list of 57 council of ministers, rumours of 'bigger plans' for the leader started making the rounds. Speculations are rife that the former BJP Yuva Morcha chief may get the top post in the Bharatiya Janata Party after its president Amit Shah joined the Modi government. The low-profile leader from Himachal Pradesh was in the reckoning for the post of BJP president after it came to power in 2014. But Shah, with a stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh under his belt, was instead chosen to be at the helm of affairs.
One distinct trait in the council of ministers in Modi 2.0 cabinet is the huge trust placed on former career-bureaucrats. Four former babus — two ex-IFS and two ex-IAS officers — three of who were part of the previous Modi cabinet, have been given several important responsibilities. The one former babu who wasn't a minister in Modi 1.0 cabinet and now finds himself heading one of the most important ministries is S Jaishankar, the former foreign secretary, who has replaced Sushma Swaraj as the new foreign minister.
DV Sadananda Gowda took oath as a cabinet minister in Modi's new cabinet on Thursday. Perhaps he knew he would get a call to be part of Narendra Modi’s cabinet this time as well. Gowda’s entire family had landed in New Delhi a day before the swearing-in ceremony and performed a special pooja at their Lutyens’ Delhi home. The prayers worked with Gowda getting the call.
The two-time Rajya Sabha MP Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge of the Ministry of Finance, taking over from Arun Jaitley, who had requested that he be kept away from any responsibility. Sitharaman is the only woman to have served as the Minister of Defence since Indira Gandhi.
Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP MP from Khunti, Arjun Munda has been given the Tribal Affairs Ministry. He won the Khunti (ST) seat after narrowly beating his nearest Congress rival Kalicharan Munda by 1,445 votes.
The President’s office on Friday announced the final list of portfolios of all the ministers who took oath a day ago with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly, the list of portfolios shows that India has now got a whole new Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The CCS includes the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Affairs Minister and Finance Minister.
Giriraj Singh, who was appointed as the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, says, "Whatever responsibility I have been given I will work to take it forward in the prime minister's road map. I have already managed this portfolio in Bihar then I will like working in this portfolio once again."
Modi was on Thursday sworn in as the PM for a second term. Wearing a beige Nehru jacket, Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony just before sunset at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, capping a landslide win for the BJP which won 303 of the 542 seats. "Honoured to serve India!" tweeted Modi after taking the oath.
While Shah entered the Centre for the first time, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar emerged as surprise pick while party veteran Sushma Swaraj was among the outgoing ministers who found no place. Besides Swaraj, who did not contest the elections on health grounds, eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, six-time MP Radhamohan Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Jual Oram, Ram Kripal Yadav, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, all of BJP, and Anupriya Patel (of BJP ally Apna Dal) failed to make the cut despite winning their respective seats. Anantkumar Hegde, a Hindutva leader from Karnataka who is known for his controversial statements, was also dropped.
Suresh Prabhu and JP Nadda (both Rajya Sabha) also did not find a place. Speculation is rife that Nadda, who was made BJP's UP incharge, may succeed Shah. Arun Jaitley, who held the Finance portfolio, had already opted out of the government for health reasons.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, a former diplomat who lost the elections, managed to retain his berth. Jaishankar and Puri will have to enter Parliament within 6 months and they could take the Rajya Sabha route.
Key BJP ally JD(U) stayed out of the government in what appears to be a sign of differences with the saffron party over the number of ministerial berths offered to the party "We are not joining the government. This is our decision," Pavan Varma, who is also the general secretary of the Janata Dal (United) said. The JD(U), will, however remain part of the NDA.
Smriti Irani, who earned the tag of giant killer for defeating Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his home turf in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was among the six women ministers. While the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key strategist who helped the party expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was the subject of intense speculation since the party's spectacular victory on May 23, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick.
A seasoned diplomat, Jaishankar, was the Indian government's pointsman for China and the US. Son of late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. Jaishankar retired from the Indian Foreign Service(IFS) only last year to join Tata Trusts.
Uttar Pradesh accounted for a maximum of 9 ministers while states like West Bengal where the BJP had a spectacular showing winning 18 seats accounted for two ministers — Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri. Kerala, where the BJP drew a blank, had a token representation in V Muraleedharan, the Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.
As the sun set over the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the two-hour swearing-in ceremony commenced with 8,000 people packing into the forecourt of the historic British-era presidential palace.
In a grand ceremony with overtones of a US presidential inauguration, heads of state and government, chief ministers, India Inc honchos, opposition leaders, BJP members and showbiz stars rubbed shoulders as they watched President Kovind administer the oath of office. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi were among those who were present. The two-hour ceremony is the largest event to be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said.
D V Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thanwar Chand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Arjun Munda, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Pralhad Joshi, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Shekhawat were the other BJP leaders who were made cabinet ministers. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Arvind Sawant, and Ram Vilas Paswan represented allies Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and LJP respectively.
The 9 who took oath as minister of state with independent charge are — Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Shripad Yesso Naik, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Prahalad Singh Patel, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri and Mansukh L Mandaviya.
The 24 ministers of state were — Faggan Singh Kulaste, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V K Singh, Krishan Pal, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala, Ramdas Athawale, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Babul Supriyo, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, Anurag Singh Thakur, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa, Nityanand Rai, Rattan Lal Kataria, V Muraleedharan, Renuka Singh Saruta, Som Parkash, Rameswar Teli, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Kailash Choudhary, Debasree Chaudhuri.
With Modi pledging 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' mantra, Naqvi, the Cabinet's lone Muslim face, will have the responsibility of winning the hearts of minorities and taking forward the 'development without appeasement' policy. Modi can have as many as 80 ministers in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
As per the Constitution, the total number of Union ministers, including the Prime Minister shall not exceed 15 per cent of the number of members in the LS.
This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries. Earlier, Chandra Shekhar in 1990 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 were sworn in at the sprawling forecourt.
Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also attended the gala event.
From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach represented the country. Besides India, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan as members. Kyrgyz President and current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended.
