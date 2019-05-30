CO-PRESENTED BY
Narendra Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Sena's Arvind Sawant, SAD's Harsimrat Badal Likely to be Part of New Cabinet as Allies Tipped to Get One Berth Each

News18.com | May 30, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Event Highlights

Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial today ahead of a star-studded swearing-in ceremony. Accompanied by Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi met the three service chiefs at the memorial that is considered one of the achievements of his government.

Earlier, Modi visited Raj Ghat as well as Atal Samadhi to pay his respects. He was accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah as well as all other MPs.
May 30, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

The likely sequence of arrival of the head of state at the oath-taking venue is as follows :- 

-- Thailand
-- Bhutan
-- Kyrgyz Republic
-- Mauritius
-- Myanmar
-- Nepal 
-- Sri Lanka
-- Bangladesh

May 30, 2019 10:20 am (IST)

Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra sings 'Badhaiya' for PM Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. 

May 30, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

Congress leader and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he will not be attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. 

May 30, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant Likely to Get Portfolio | Speculations are rife about the names that have been chosen for  ministerial position. Each of BJP's ally is likely to get one ministerial post. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav THackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister." he says. 

May 30, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

Leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations have started arriving for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The selection of countries invited for the event not only reflects India's ‘neighbourhood first’ policy as highlighted by the ministry of external affairs, it also demonstrates the seriousness with which New Delhi believes it should engage with maritime nations for security in the Bay of Bengal region. 

May 30, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

From Dal Raisina to Rajbhog, Here's a Look at the Menu From Today's Ceremony | Oath taking ceremonies are extravagant affairs and according to a report by Economic Times, following high tea, the guests will be served light dinner after the ceremony. Vegetarian dignitaries present at the event will see a wide range of options ranging from samosas to Rajbhog and lemon tarts. The major highlight of the dinner, however, will be the signature ‘Dal Raisina’ that is already being cooked.

May 30, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

In a second tweet, PM Modi writes, "He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people." Modi along with Amit Shah paid their respects to the former PM at Sadaiv Atal memorial. Here are a few glimpses. 

May 30, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

PM Modi in a series of tweets commemorated Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indian soldiers. "May this special occasion further popularise Bapu’s noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalise," he tweeted about Gandhi.

May 30, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

BJP Delhi's state unit chief Manoj Tiwari hits out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's decision to skip PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony. "She shouldn't come. The way she has indulged in violence in the democracy by killing, how can she show face at such a ceremony," he said. 

May 30, 2019 8:27 am (IST)

Member of Parliament from Maharashtra's Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana, arrives in Delhi ahead of the PM's swearing-in ceremony. "I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony. A number of youngsters have been elected this time, they will bring with them a new visio," she says.

May 30, 2019 8:12 am (IST)

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering on his arrival in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.

May 30, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

8,000 Guests Invited for PM Modi's Swearing-in | The number of invitees for Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan has increased. The revised list has a total of 8000 guests who will be present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan when PM Modi takes the oath of secrecy. This will be the first time after the independence that such a huge crowd will assemble at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

May 30, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

Mauritius, Bhutan PM Arrive | Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering and PM Pravind Jugnath of Mauritius have arrived in New Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for a second term 

May 30, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present.

May 30, 2019 7:36 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

May 30, 2019 7:33 am (IST)

PM Modi Reaches National War Memorial | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the National War Memorial after paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi.

May 30, 2019 7:26 am (IST)
PM Modi Calls on Arun Jaitley after He Opts Out of New Cabinet on Health Grounds, Discusses 'Govt's Priorities'

According to sources, Modi urged Jaitley to reconsider his decision to not be a part of the new Cabinet.

May 30, 2019 7:26 am (IST)

All eyes will be on the allocation of portfolios, a crucial move that has to take into consideration the allies, states and castes. The focus will also be on whether BJP chief Amit Shah will get a place in the Cabinet and if Arun Jaitley will be given the Ministry of Finance (despite his request that he be kept from a ministerial berth). 

May 30, 2019 7:17 am (IST)

Along with the Prime Minister, his council of ministers will also take oath in the presence of some 6,000 guests, including world leaders, politicians and celebrities. The ceremony will see many firsts, including a record number of attendees and the attendance of leaders from BIMSTEC group of countries.

May 30, 2019 7:13 am (IST)

PM Modi is heading to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Here are some visuals.

May 30, 2019 7:11 am (IST)

PM Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee | PM Modi is at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi where he is paying tribute to former PM later Atal Bihar Vajpayee. 

May 30, 2019 7:06 am (IST)

The swearing-in is scheduled for 7 pm and Bimstec leaders attending the event include Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Myanmarese President U Win Myint, Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. Thailand will be represented by its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach.

May 30, 2019 7:05 am (IST)

PM Modi's Second Swearing-in | After trouncing the opposition and leading his party to a massive victory in the national elections,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will take oath for the second time as the prime minister of India in a dazzling ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

Narendra Modi Govt 2.0 LIVE: Sena's Arvind Sawant, SAD's Harsimrat Badal Likely to be Part of New Cabinet as Allies Tipped to Get One Berth Each
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image : PTI)

A record 8,000 people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for later in the evening as Modi, who stormed to power with a thumping victory, returns for his second term. The ceremony, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will see many firsts, with BIMSTEC leaders as the VIP attendees.

In yet another first, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to invite the families of party workers killed in political violence in West Bengal. In what is being seen as political posturing as well as a covert message to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party said 54 workers had been killed in the state and they would be invited for the event in a show of solidarity.

This move, however, did not go down well with Banerjee, who took to Twitter to announce that she would not be attending the ceremony. Banerjee, who had confirmed her attendance on Tuesday, in a sharp retort to the BJP accused the party of politicising the event and thus withdrew from it. Both Modi and Banerjee have been locked in a heated duel since the start of the elections, which has continued even after the BJP swept the country.

So far as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.
