Modi in Bengal LIVE: Interim Budget Was Just The Trailer, Full One Will Bring More Benefits, Says PM

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kick started the BJP's campaign in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections. He is addressing a rally in the industrial town of Durgapur.
Taking his battle for the Lok Sabha elections to Mamata Banerjee's turf, Modi also accused his political rivals of misleading the distressed farming community through farm loan waivers as he listed the benefits of the schemes introduced by his government. "We have announced measures in our budget that will benefit 12 crore small farmers, 30-40 crore workmen, and three crore middle class people," he said.
Modi tried to pacify the crowd by asking them to stay put in their places and stop from making efforts to come on the front side of the inner ring.
Feb 2, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)
16 injured in a chaos after PM Modi left the venue at Thakurnagar.
Feb 2, 2019 3:10 pm (IST)
Slams Mamata Govt for pulling out of Ayushman Bharat | ‘Aayusham Bharat has emerged as the most beneficial scheme of the country but this anti-poor government has withdrawn itself from this. Shouldn't those who play with poor people's lives be punished?” asks PM Modi.
Feb 2, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi addressing the rally in Durgapur, said, “What is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' is evident in this (interim budget 2019), it has something for every section of society.”
PM Narendra Modi in Durgapur, West Bengal: What is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' is evident in this( interim budget 2019), it has something for every section of society pic.twitter.com/LdryBR20IV
Kisan Samman Niti Yojana is biggest policy in India's history | “The state government doesn't even see towards the policies that do not include the syndicate and from where they cannot earn monetary benefits. Work for centre allocated money of 90,000 is either not taking off or moving very slowly... We are not getting any cooperation from this government. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Niti Yojna is the biggest policy that has been ever made in the history of independent India for the farmers,” says PM.
Feb 2, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)
Interim Budget is just a Trailer of the Budget | “People who were earning less than Rs 5 lakh per year have been exempted from tax. Let me tell you that this is just the trailer as it was the interim budget and people will receive more benefits once we present the full budget,” says PM Modi.
Feb 2, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)
WB govt not bothered about development: PM | PM Modi apologies to the women and children of Thakurnagar who faced difficulties on account of his presence there. He also referred to the scuffle at Durgapur last night. He lauded his supporters, who braved TMC threats, to be present at the rally. He said, “People on the streets of this state will throw you out TMC from Bengal. The West Bengal government is least bothered about the development of the state. The central govt has made many polices for the development of the state but the state government dosen’t implement it. Budgetary allocation for Bengal has increased... But the ruling dispensation here is not serious.”
Feb 2, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)
PM Modi says, "I want to tell each and every BJP worker in Delhi that your joshi, your balidan will not go wasted... I was thinking, while sitting in Delhi...that she would never walk on the path of choking democracy and I couldn't understand why...now I know its your love, its your enthusiasm. One thing is guaranteed she (Mamata) will go."
Feb 2, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi's poll campaign begins at Durgapur, West Bengal.
Feb 2, 2019 2:34 pm (IST)
Crowd at PM Modi’s speech venue in Thakurnagar, Bongaon.
Feb 2, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)
Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC activists in Durgapur town in West Burdwan district over the alleged removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's posters near the venue of his proposed rally on Saturday. Activists of the BJP were injured in the incident that took place on Friday night, the party's state general secretary Sayantan Basu told PTI. Basu also alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers threatened the BJP activists and tore apart posters and placards bearing pictures of the PM, who is scheduled to kickoff the saffron party's campaign in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "They took out our posters and pasted photos of TMC leaders. Our workers were also roughed up," he said. The local TMC leadership denied the allegations, and instead, claimed it was the BJP that sprayed black paint on posters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Both the parties claimed that few of their activists were injured in the incident.
Feb 2, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)
The Prime Minister praises Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has led to widespread protests in Northeast states, and urged the Mamata Banerjee government to support it in Rajya Sabha. "After Independence, many people stayed where they were. But after being tortured, they left and came back to India. They had to as Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians have nowhere else to go but India. And that's why we are bringing the citizenship law. I urge the Trinamool to support it in parliament. My brothers and sisters here need it," the PM said.
Feb 2, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)
“This is just the beginning, the main budget after Lok Sabha election will have much more for the youth, farmers, and other sections of the society,” PM said addressing the rally. He also said about the direct benefit transfer (without a middleman) initiated by his government.
Feb 2, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)
PM Modi says that the rural population has suffered under Mamata Banerjee-led government and she is driven to violence out of fear and desperation.
While touting his government’s cash transfer scheme, Modi attacks the Congress for its farm loan waivers, saying only those who never took any loan had their loans waived off. Citing the example of a farmer from Madhya Pradesh who only got Rs 13 after he applied for a loan waiver, he says that the cash transfer scheme is much superior as it will be completely transparent. Looping Mamata too, he tell the audience that the CM of this state also supports the Congress, which introduced the fraudulent scheme.
Feb 2, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)
In an attack on West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, the PM says that the rural population has suffered under her government and she is driven to violence out of fear and desperation.
Feb 2, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)
Reiterating the budget announcement made on Friday by Finance minister Piyush Goyal that Rs 6,000 will be transferred into accounts of 12 crore small farmers who have less than 2 hectares land, Modi said, "Our government has initiated direct benefit transfer (without a middleman)."
Feb 2, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
"Our budget has benefited 3 crore taxpayers, 12 crore farmers and 40 crore labourers." PM Modi says while addressing rally in Thakurnagar.
Feb 2, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
PM kickstarts West Benagl rally in Thakurnagar area of North 24 Parganas district.
Feb 2, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)
BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, "Just 50-70 metres away from the meeting venue of PM Modi in Durgapur, WB CM Mamata Banerjee's posters are being put above PM's banners. This is proof there is no democracy in West Bengal. When one of our workers protested against such activities he was attacked."
Rahul Sinha, BJP: Just 50-70 metres away from the meeting venue of PM Modi in Durgapur, WB CM Mamata Banerjee's posters are being put above PM's banners. This is proof there is no democracy in West Bengal. When one of our workers protested against such activities he was attacked. pic.twitter.com/d21M4o3o4a
The BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the rally. Modi's proposed rally is of immense political significance as the area is known as the hub of Matua community and is near the house of its matriarch Binapani Debi.Matuas with an estimated population of three million in Bengal exhorts influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.
Feb 2, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
The Durgapur rally of the Prime Minister will be part of BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' (save democracry) programme in the state. The industrial hub of Durgapur is near the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency held by union minister Babul Supriyo. "Just as our party president Amit Shah had started the poll campaign in Bengal from Malda in a public rally on January 23, Modiji will kick start the campaign in Nadia and Burdwan West districts and boost our Bengal campaign," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said.
Feb 2, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)
Crowds began to gather at Thakurnagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally.
West Bengal: Crowds begin to gather at Thakurnagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally scheduled to begin at 12pm pic.twitter.com/mrdUaakNTy
The BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the rally. Modi's proposed rally is of immense political significance as the area is known as the hub of Matua community and is near the house of its matriarch Binapani Debi.
Feb 2, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper arrives in Thakurnagar. PM will be addressing a public meeting shortly.
The Durgapur rally of the Prime Minister is part of BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' (save democracry) programme in the state. The industrial hub of Durgapur is near the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency held by union minister Babul Supriyo.
In a short address before a packed ground in Thakurnagar earlier, the PM praised the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and urged the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government to support it in Rajya Sabha.
The Citizenship Bill has led to widespread protests in northeastern states, with several of BJP’s allies threatening to pull out of coalition governments if it does not withdraw the Bill. "After Independence, many people stayed where they were. But after being tortured, they left and came back to India. They had to as Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians have nowhere else to go but India. And that's why we are bringing the citizenship law. I urge the Trinamool to support it in parliament. My brothers and sisters here need it," the PM said.
There was commotion at the rally ground which prompted the PM to cut short his speech barely after 14 minutes.
Before the rally, the PM visited the Matua Thakurbari and sought the blessings of Baro Ma, the current leader of the Matua community and widow of the founder of Matua Mahasangh Harishchandra Thakur.
The BJP hopes that the citizenship bill will yield electoral dividends in Bengal, especially in Thakurnagar, which is the hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal at the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. The rally venue was near the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi.
Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts. The BJP state unit was hopeful that PM Modi will speak on the Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill at Thakurnagar in the circumstances, party sources said adding that the BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the rally.
The rallies are being held at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has upped the ante against the BJP-headed government at the Centre and has given the call to oust the PM Modi government in the next General Election. The TMC had on January 19 organised a mega opposition rally which was attended by leaders of 24 parties from across the country, including the Congress.
The TMC had alleged that the CBI was being "misused" by the Centre to harass opposition parties. PM Modi is scheduled to address his third rally on February 8 at Siliguri in north Bengal, one of the areas where BJP had witnessed a surge in its vote share in the last panchayat polls.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said apart from Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other top leaders will attend several 'Ganatantra Bachao' rallies across the state.
