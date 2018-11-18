English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Modi in Delhi, Yogi in UP, But Bhagwan Ram Still in Tent': Motormouth BJP MLA at it Again
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh further said that there should be no more delay in the construction of the temple said the BJP leader.
File photo of BJP MLA Surendra Singh.
New Delhi: Upset over the delay in construction of Ram Temple, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA has apparently criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "letting Lord Ram stay in a tent in Ayodhya" despite holding key positions.
Terming the leaders as 'great believers of Hinduism', Ballia legislator Surendra Singh said, "We have a great Prime Minister like Modi Ji and a great Chief Minister like Yogi Ji, but unfortunately Lord Ram stays in a tent. This is unfortunate for India and the Hindu society. One should make such a situation that Ram temple must be created in Ayodhya itself."
Singh further said that there should be no more delay in the construction of the temple said the BJP leader. "God is beyond the Constitution. There should be no delay. Ram Temple should be constructed in its designated place Ayodhya," the BJP MLA said.
The Ballia legislator is often in news for his controversial statements. In September, Singh and his supporters had allegedly heckled a district inspector of school (DIOS). The incident was caught on camera.
Earlier in May, the MLA accused UP minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar of minting money by inducting his family members into politics. Singh also compared the minister with a "prostitute".
Naya vidheyak lakar ke...savidhan se bada Bhagwan hota hai. Vidhayak hote huye bhi hum spasht roop se kehe hain ki Bhagwan samvidhan se pare ki cheez hai, aastha ki cheez hai. Uspe tanik bhi vilamb nahi hona chahiye, Bhagwan Ram ka mandir ban'na chahiye: Surendra Singh,BJP(17.11) pic.twitter.com/AqIY3lGm0V— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2018
The Ballia legislator is often in news for his controversial statements. In September, Singh and his supporters had allegedly heckled a district inspector of school (DIOS). The incident was caught on camera.
Earlier in May, the MLA accused UP minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar of minting money by inducting his family members into politics. Singh also compared the minister with a "prostitute".
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
