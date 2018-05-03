GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE: Days After Praising Deve Gowda, PM Says JD(S) Would Crawl to Third Place

News18.com | May 3, 2018, 7:43 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka, kicking off the third round of campaigning in the state. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is on a tour of Bidar region.

Stay tuned for live updates:
May 3, 2018 7:35 pm (IST)

Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa. The PM further said JD(S) had joined hands with communal forces of different states who support Naxalites. The JD(S) has tied up with BSP for the upcoming elections. He also hit out at the Congress, saying whenever they realises they can’t win, they start claiming for a hung assembly. “I want to assure you that BJP is winning under the leadership of Yeddyurappa ji and we are forming the government in Karnataka," he says.  

May 3, 2018 7:32 pm (IST)

Two days after praising JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, Modi says that a sensible voter will never vote for the party. "You ask any political pundit. Everyone is of the opinion that JD(S) will finish at number 3, that too ludhakta, ludhakta. A sensible voter would never vote for them," Modi said. On May 1, the PM showered praise on Gowda at a rally in Udupi, calling him one of the tallest leaders in the country. He had also criticised Rahul Gandhi for making a personal attack on Gowda.

May 3, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had hit the campaign trail in Karnataka on Thursday to mobilise support for the BJP. He asked the people to reject what he called the "divisive" politics and "jihadi mindset" of the Congress. At a rally here, he accused his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah of playing the "most corrupt innings" that divides the society. "I have come here to call upon you to outrightly reject the divisive politics of the Congress, the jihadi mindset of the Congress, its policies of supporting terrorism and corruption," Adityanath said. Targeting Siddaramaiah, he claimed that "jihadis" killing 23 BJP workers in the state in the last five years was a "proof" of the Congress party's alleged divisive politics. "Today the Congress government in Karnataka and its chief minister, who is playing the most corrupt innings, are making the worst effort to divide the society. Their divisive politics supports terrorism," he said.

May 3, 2018 5:56 pm (IST)

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has hit at his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath for spending time in the poll-bound state even as 64 people lost their lives due to a storm in his state. In a tweet, he said, “At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there.”

May 3, 2018 4:37 pm (IST)

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "personal attacks" on him, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in Aurad in Karnataka that it does not behoove a person who holds the high office. Addressing a rally, Gandhi said Modi was not answering the issues raised by him such as the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal and fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, and only launching a personal attack on him. "Whenever Modi is afraid....I would tell about Modi's character....he launches a personal attack on a person. He will talk ill of a person. Will talk wrong of a person. That is the difference between me and him," Gandhi said. Gandhi, who came under a scathing attack from Modi at his rallies in Karnataka, said, "Let him speak anything about me, whether it is wrong or right, it will not make any difference. "He is the PM of India and I will not launch a personal attack against him. I am from India and he is the PM of India and I will never launch a personal attack on him," the Congress president said, as the two leaders stepped up their campaign for the May 12 Assembly polls.

May 3, 2018 3:41 pm (IST)

"When BJP got the opportunity to form govt under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we made Dr APJ Kalam, a Muslim, the President of India. We also gave India a Dalit president, a person from a humble background. BJP gave India a woman defence minister, and that too from Tamil Nadu," PM Modi says.

May 3, 2018 3:37 pm (IST)

"Congress has a habit of encouraging vote bank politics. Rupaiyya' government is giving tickets to such people who have charges of corruption. A common man of Karnataka can't get his work done without giving bribe," PM Modi says.

May 3, 2018 3:29 pm (IST)

"Congress is not a party for backward class. During the last election, Congress promised to make Kharge Ji CM. They misled the Dalit community and sidelined him," Modi says.

May 3, 2018 3:25 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah posts tweets asking the Centre about various demands of the state.

May 3, 2018 3:23 pm (IST)

"Sonia ji promised Rs 3,000 crore for development, but nothing happened. BJP promised a package of Rs 2,000 crore and things were seen on ground. Roads were built and hospitals were made," PM Modi says.

May 3, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)

"Your enthusiasm and zeal shows that the Congress is going to lose the last castle. Karnataka has 'siddha rupaiya' government, and this government has put the state under debt. The account of Congress ministers are swelling when the state is under debt. The people of Karnataka need an answer. Vijaynagar has taught how to stand against the tyrants and invaders. Due to its political selfishness congress party has disrespected the Bellary Empire. Bellary is being targeted like thieves and thugs, which is an insult of people of the town," says PM Modi.

May 3, 2018 3:07 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addresses public meeting at Bellary. This is his second rally on Thursday. For the rally in Bellary, a translator has been deployed to translate PM's speech.

May 3, 2018 3:00 pm (IST)

The BJP has lined up a galaxy of leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, to address public meetings in the next few days, party sources said. Modi had launched his campaign blitzkrieg on Tuesday with a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Today, the PM addressed a rally in Kalaburagi. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a tour in Bidar district and addressed a rally in the afternoon.

May 3, 2018 1:53 pm (IST)

"The money that Nirav Modi has escaped with is equal to the amount of MNREGA scheme. I questioned PM Modi on it but I did not get any answer. Why is the PM quiet?" asked Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, PM Modi questioned Congress President Rahul Gandhi's "patriotism" and said, "How can we expect patriotism from a person like Gandhi, who disrespects Vande Mataram."

May 3, 2018 1:42 pm (IST)

The Centre, which was asked by the top court to frame and file a draft Cauvery management scheme by May 3, on Thursday asked it to hear the matter a day after the Karnataka polls on the ground that the draft scheme has to be put before the Union Cabinet for approval.

May 3, 2018 1:41 pm (IST)

"Whenever Modi is anxious, he makes personal attacks. If he keeps talking about me, it won't be useful. I will never make a personal attack on Modi because he is the prime minister. Doesn't matter how much he attacks me," Rahul says.

May 3, 2018 1:29 pm (IST)

"Why doesn't BJP talk about what Amit Shah's son has done? After the Gabbar Singh Tax, they (BJP) have now deployed an entire 'Gabbar Singh' team in Karnataka. On one hand you talk about fighting corruption, and on the other hand, you field Reddy brothers. This election is neither about Modi or Rahul Gandhi, but about Karnataka residents. Whenever he comes to the state, he has nothing to talk because Congress has provided education to every girl. Amit Shah himself has admitted in Maharashtra that Karnataka government is the best among all the state regimes. Even if Modi has nothing to talk, he will still speak because he has to say something even if its attacking Rahul Gandhi," Congress president says in Aurad, adding that such things do not suit a prime minister.

May 3, 2018 1:24 pm (IST)
May 3, 2018 1:22 pm (IST)

Talking about the recent rape cases that led to nationwide outrage, PM Modi hit out at the Congress and said, "I want to ask the Congress party, which held candlelight march in Delhi, where did the sympathy go when a rape incident occurred in Bidar."

May 3, 2018 1:19 pm (IST)

"Congress had earlier said that Mallikarjun Kharge will be made the chief minister, and then they suddenly declared that they will make a Dalit the CM. But where is Kharge now? We strengthened the SCs and STs after our government came. We worked to uplift the Dalits," PM Modi says.

May 3, 2018 1:12 pm (IST)

"Congress sat over Swaminathan Commission recommendation to increase MSP for farmers. We cannot expect them to accept this sin, but they can at least keep quiet when our govt has approved its implementation," PM says while slamming the Grand Old Party.

May 3, 2018 1:10 pm (IST)

"The Congress party has a long history of disrespecting defence forces and their leaders. From Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya to the then Army Chief who led the surgical strike," says PM Narendra Modi.

May 3, 2018 1:03 pm (IST)

"No matter how illiterate a person is, no one speaks ill of soldiers. But did Congress punish those who called freedom fighters 'gunda'? Kalaburagi today has become a brand for pulse. The tur dal we eat is because of the hard work of the farmers here. In UP we have just come to power. Earlier, politicians there used to talk about MSP but no one provided it. However, as soon as Yogi government came to power, it increased the MSP by 10 times within days. And I promise, when farmer leader Yeddyurappa comes to power, the Karnataka farmers will also be benefitted," PM says.

May 3, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)
May 3, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

"When you mention Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel's name, the Congress gets sleepless nights. Their nature is to insult the 'desh bhakts'. They want everyone to forget freedom fighters. We fought the terrorists through surgical strikes. But the Congress even questioned it and shamelessly asked me to get evidence for it because they have a habit of insulting soldiers," says PM Modi.

May 3, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)
May 3, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

"This election is about the youths; to give the facilities that the young deserve. And for this, one has to press the 'lotus' button on May 12. I assure you that Modi government will bring the change," PM says.

May 3, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

"People are ready to bear the summer heat but not Congress. People here have resolved to change the government in Karnataka this time. Congress has been wiped out of every state," PM Modi says.

May 3, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addresses public at a rally in Karnataka.

May 3, 2018 9:31 am (IST)

Over the last two months, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah have stopped 47km short of Issuru, at Shivamogga.

The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of getting BS Yeddyurappa's name "cleared" in corruption cases through the CBI and said the 'Yeddy-Reddy' combine was seeking to return to power to "loot" and "plunder" the state.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla hit out at the BJP-led central government for "closing down" cases against Yeddyurappa, alleging that through its "puppet" CBI, the government was facilitating a clean chit for the BJP's chief ministerial candidate.

Shukla asked whether the prime minister and BJP President Amit Shah would explain "this sinister conspiracy to put a lid on 'loot of public money' and 'plundering of natural resources', as also the reason for giving 8 BJP tickets to 'Reddy Brothers and associates'?".

"The BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption as its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa is facing all kinds of charges and whom the party had ousted a few years ago on corruption charges," he told reporters.

"The Yeddy-Reddy gang is back in Karnataka politics — thanks to top leadership of the BJP. They want to rule Karnataka again and they want to plunder the most valuable assets of the state of Karnataka. So, I want to appeal to the people of Karnataka that they should be wary of the Yeddy-Reddy gang. They are back at the helm of the affairs. They want to loot Karnataka again and they should not go by what the PM and BJP leaders are saying in their Karnataka campaign," Shukla said.

He pointed out that Yeddyurappa had been sent to jail, formed his own political party, and later when the BJP did not find anyone to project as its chief ministerial candidate, it brought him back.

"So, how can they talk about corruption? Look at the cheek of the BJP leadership," he said.
Shukla alleged that the BJP was trying to close cases against Yeddyuruppa and invoked the report, submitted by Justice Santosh Hegde, who was the Lokayukta earlier.

He submitted a special report against Yeddyurappa and that report is being ignored by the central government, the former Union minister claimed.

"One after another clean chits are being given which is completely condemnable and we do not approve that. That is why Karnataka Government has decided to institute a further probe against him and SIT has been constituted," Shukla said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the "Modi-Amit Shah game of shielding Yeddy-Reddy" stands exposed.

The CBI was attempting to rescue the "scam-tainted" duo in the Rs 35,000 crore iron-ore mining scam', Shukla alleged.

He said the Congress government in Karnataka had preempted the CBI "manufactured clean chit" to the Reddy brothers and Yeddyurappa by refusing to accept the closure by the CBI on March 19, 2018, and ordered a special and intensified probe through an SIT on March 21.

"One of the 'Biggest Iron-Ore Mining Scam' was unearthed by the Report dated July 27, 2011 of then Lokayukta, Justice Santosh Hegde which led to exposing of the unholy nexus of 'Yeddy-Reddy Gang' and finally the removal of BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa in August 2011. No wonder that nicknames of B S Yeddyurappa and the infamous Reddy brothers are 'Jail Birds'!

Shockingly, Modi government has now become the 'benefactor, protector, defender' of the 'Bellary gang' responsible for denuding Kannadigas of their rich natural resources through a 'puppet CBI'," Shukla alleged.
