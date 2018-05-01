Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM Says Congress Promotes Ease of Doing Murder, Siddaramaiah Hits Back

Modi says that everywhere in the world, India is being hailed. “It’s not because of me, it’s because of you. You elected a majority government. Elect us and you will be able to ask for proof of the promises we make,” he says. The PM says he is fighting against corruption and black money and asks people to help. “Under Yeddyurappa’s leadership, vote for a BJP-majority government,' Modi says to people in Belagavi. "I urge people of Karnataka to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's wish of disbanding the Congress party. Now, its Karnataka's turn and you should grab this opportunity," he adds. "Congress fears loss in elections and that is why its leaders are spreading lies and creating the atmosphere of fear. Bring us to power with a clear majority so that when we form the government, you can ask us, ' what did you do Modi ji?' says PM Modi.
Modi says that Congress is jealous because the BJP was able to form a government at the Centre with a clear majority and a person from a humble background was able to become the Prime Minister. "Siddaramaiah government did nothing for farmers in Karnataka. Why did they not ensure proper irrigation facilities to the farmers," he says. The PM says that for the BJP, the prosperity of farmers is the priority. “That is why we ensured neem coating of urea. This significantly helped the farmers and stopped black marketing of urea. We brought the soil health cards, ensured MSP at 1.5 times of input cost, implemented the Fasal Bima Yojana," says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing his last public gathering of the day in Belagavi district. He says that the Congress cannot live without power. “That is why they are spreading lies, dividing people on the grounds of caste," says PM Modi, adding that the Congress never respected Baba Saheb Ambedkar or accepted his views.
Responding to Modi's attack at an election rally on him contesting from two constituencies
Soon, after PM claimed that Congress government in Karnataka “promotes ease of doing murders”, CM Siddaramaiah tweets to challenge the PM to a debate on crime. “Crime is not increasing in Karnataka. Pm repeats the lie of increasing crime rate for political purposes. I challenge him for an open debate on a single platform on crime & law & order situation in Karnataka vis-a-viz BJP ruled states,” he writes.
PM Modi says that violence cannot exist in a democracy and it is shameful that BJP workers have been murdered in the state. “The congress must answer on increasing crimes,” he says. “On one hand, we are talking about enhancing ease of doing business in the country, but congress believes in 'ease of doing murder'. This is the culture they have developed,” says Modi.
"We opened bank accounts for the poor. Over 31 crores accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. If the Congress had ensured their bank accounts, the poor would have contributed so much to the economy. The way people of Udipi have had ushered their affection towards Jan Sangh and the BJP for so many years is heartening. Violence can not be accepted in a democracy. It is shameful how BJP Karyakartas were murdered in Karnataka. The Congress must answer on increasing crimes," says PM Modi.
"Udupi's name was used to nationalise and play politics in the name of banks. Even then, the poor could never think of going to a bank. You elected us to the Parliament and we pledged to join the poor to the banking system. You can imagine the richness of the poor in the country when I asked them to open a zero bank account but they ended up depositing Rs 80,000 crore in the banking system. We are not a government to work for a handful of people. We work for every citizen of the country," says PM Modi.
"Udupi is not just the land of temple but also banking. From this land, country got new energy and direction in banking. Our government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the aspirations of Kannadiga. We will ensure all-round development of the state. People of Karnataka have decided to punish Congress," says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Udupi and is addressing his second rally of the day. "I bow down to the love you are giving me. We won't let your hardwork go in vain. I will return this love in the form of development. This is the land of Parashurama and we (the BJP) are people who save the environment, not destroy it. Your love is such, that language cannot act as a barrier between us," says PM Narendra Modi.
The Karnataka Congress has tweeted its own play on PM Modi's '2+1' jibe. "BJP's 'Corruption Formula' to Loot Karnataka. 2 + 1 = 2 Reddys and 1 Yeddy. Why don't you talk about this formula Modi," tweeted Karnataka Congress:
"Such is the desperation of some people that they invent a Pakistan connection to Karnataka Election too! I dislike foreign travel. The only two foreign visits I made in the last 2 years were to Belgium to bring my son Rakesh & to Dubai to inaugurate Non-Resident Kannadigas Association," says CM Siddaramaiah:
"Was it fear that drove you to contest from 2 parliamentary constituencies (Varanasi & Vadodara) Mr PM Narendra Modi? Of course you are a 56 inch man, you would have some clever explanation!! Forget 2 seats, Sir. Worry about the fact that your party will not cross 60-70!" tweets CM Siddaramaiah:
"Where ever there is Congress, there is corruption. When the Lokayukta is not safe, how can you expect anyone to be safe? A Karnataka police officer has written to the government about corruption. Why are the people of Chamarajanagar not getting access to proper drinking water, jobs and why is the tourism potential here not being harnessed. What is the state government doing? In the field of development, be it railways or roads, we are working to bring happiness in the lives of people throughout the country. The politics of Congress is creating hurdles in the path of development," says PM Modi.
"They have destroyed politics and democracy. In Karnataka, it will not be family politics, it will be people's politics that will win. On 12 May you have to decide Karnataka's future. Think about this, there is no leader in the state cabinet who does not have some corruption charge against him or her. After demonetisation, so many people had their black money coffers emptied in Karnataka. Money that was used to build Karanata. Earlier, we used to hear about Karnataka and feel pride but now there is no law nor order in the state," says PM Modi.
"During this campaign, I challenge you Congress president Rahul Gandhi. For 15 minutes, without the help of a paper, and in whatever language you like — be it Hindi, English or your mother tongue (Italian) — speak about your government's achievement. And in that speech please do make sure that at least 5 times that you take the name of M Visvesvaraya properly," says PM Modi.
"Now we will talk about Karnataka. In the state, in 2014 there were 39 villages which did not have electricity. Now, because of us, they have electricity. Before 2014, electricity had reached only 2 villages. It's a speciality of democracy that every person's word is heard. Every leader is supposed to hear every word seriously, even if it comes from the opposition. Congress' president challenged me that if he spoke for 15 minutes I would not be able to sit in Parliament. This is laughable, let him talk for 15 minutes first. But yes, we can't sit in front of him. He is a naamdaar (name hungry), we are kaamdaar (work hungry). We don't even wear good clothes," says PM Modi.
"There are Congress leader who do not know Vande Mataram, who do not know the history of our country or even their own party. I want to ask them one question — Before we came to power, how in 2005 PM Manmohan Singh had claimed that every village in the country would be electrified by 2009 and yet this was not done. We had to come to power to complete this task. You (the Congress) don't want to listen to your own Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, you tear his ordinances. Even if you don't listen to Manmohan Singh, at least listen to your mother Sonia Gandhi. She had gone one step further and had claimed that every household would have power by 2009. Yet, how is it that I had to come to power in 2014 to ensure that it was done. Are you making fun of the workers who have made this possible?" says PM Modi.
"Our Congress leaders sometimes in their anguish cross limits. Rather than go into semantics, they belittle the work done by our workers. You should not have hopes from people who want their name rather than work to shine. Our work does not stop here. We want every household in the country to have electricity. I want to ask the Congress, how even after 70 years of Independence, nearly 4 crore households in India do not have electricity. We have taken it upon ourselves that we will provide electricity to those 4 crore families. We will do what could not be done for the past 70 years," says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Chamrajnagar address in Kannada and has now switched to Hindi. "There were stories in Delhi that BJP's magic was working in Karnataka. Today, I can see with my own eyes that there is a BJP storm here. May 1 is celebrated as labour day, a day for those who work and sweat it out daily for India. I congratulate them."
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar is confident the BJP will get a clear majority in Karnataka Assembly elections rendering former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) redundant in any post-poll political arrangement for government formation. Javadekar is one of the central BJP leaders in-charge of election preparations in the poll-bound state. In an interview to News18, he said, “Gowda is neither the king nor the kingmaker. BS Yeddyurappa is becoming the chief minister for the next five years. We are winning hands down and there is no case of hung Assembly.” READ MORE
BJP’s firebrand MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted on Monday that Hindus in Karnataka should vote for the BJP and accused the ruling Congress of Muslim appeasement. An hour before the tweet, which has since been deleted, Karandlaje’s mentor and BJP's CM nominee BS Yeddyurappa had said that his party would fight the polls only on development agenda as directed by PM Narendra Modi. But not many in Karnataka are surprised by these contradictory positions. READ MORE
Yesterday, BJP chief Amit Shah had attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad, who is convicted in fodder scam cases, saying it has highlighted his “two faces” and that a party with “such double standards” cannot give a clean government in Karnataka. Addressing a rally in Kolar in poll-bound Karnataka, Shah recalled that Gandhi had publicly torn an ordinance the then UPA government in 2013 had brought to save Lalu Prasad, a Congress ally, but now his meeting with the Bihar leader showed that he was a supporter of corruption.
In a series of tweets, CM Siddaramaiah assailed the prime minister over BJP giving tickets to "tainted" mining baron G Janardhana Reddy's brothers and associates and declaring Yeddyurappa as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate. "Would G Janardhana Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family & friends 8 tickets, hoping it will help BJP in 10-15 seats. And then, you lecture us on corruption. Please end this hypocrisy. Kannadigas aren't wearing Kamala (lotus, the BJP's election symbol) on their ears," Siddaramaiah wrote.
"You first make scam tainted @BSYBJP your party's CM face in Karnataka. Then media reports that you don't want to be seen sharing the stage with him at rallies! Karnataka wants to know if Yeddyurappa is still your CM candidate?" he wrote in another tweet.
Raising issues like tickets being given to "rape" accused and “MLAs who watched porn in the Assembly", the chief minister also hit out at Modi over promises that were not kept.
In tweets that followed, Siddaramaiah referred to incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "protected" a BJP MLA accused of sexual assault, while party MLAs defended the alleged rapists of a child in Jammu and Kashmir.
"And then your party makes bombastic Ads to politicise rape in Karnataka?!" Siddaramaiah said. He added that the Modi government had failed to create jobs for young people and advised them to sell 'pakodas' instead. He attacked the prime minister over demonetisation, and not waiving off farm loans.
During Modi's earlier visit, Siddaramaiah had welcomed him and asked him to address the Mahadayi water sharing dispute with neighboring Goa. The prime minister had hit back at Siddaramaiah, calling his dispensation "10 per cent government", one that allegedly took 10 per cent commission for development works.
