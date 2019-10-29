Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: Modi to Meet King Salman, Address Economic Forum on Day 2

News18.com | October 29, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Event Highlights

Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi, on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, will on Tuesday hold talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and also participate in the high-profile financial summit Future Investment Initiative, dubbed "Davos in the desert". Earlier on Tuesday, Modi met several senior ministers in Saudi Arabia and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties in areas of energy, labour, agriculture and water technologies. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Labour and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and Environment, Water and Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley were among those who called on Modi in the Saudi capital.

The Saudi energy minister had a productive meeting with Modi and the two leaders "talked about efforts to improve energy cooperation between the two nations," the Prime Minister's office tweeted. The meeting assumes significance as the two countries have decided to move ahead on the ambitious west coast refinery project in Raigarh in Maharashtra which will involve investments from Saudi oil giant Aramco, UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Indian public sector oil firms.
Oct 29, 2019 5:53 pm (IST)

PM Modi to Meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at 9:30 pm | PM Modi to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at 9:30pm, following which he will attend a dinner hosted by the Crown Prince. "I will also meet and discuss with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman several matters of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," Modi said before his departure.

Oct 29, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)

PM Modi to Give Keynot Address at FII | At 8pm, PM Modi will give a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative Forum where he will speak about the growing trade and investment opportunities for global investors in India as the country marches forward with a goal to become a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024.

Oct 29, 2019 5:07 pm (IST)

PM Modi to Meet King Salman of Saudi Arabia | Before PM Modi's keynote address at Future Investment Initiative Forum (FII), he will attend a lunch hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Saudi royal family. Following the lunch, Modi will hold billateral talks with King Salman at 5:20 pm.     

Oct 29, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)

PM Modi Meets King Abdullah of Jordan | Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met King Abdullah of Jordan to discuss ways to deepen business and cultural linkages between the two countries. 

Oct 29, 2019 4:45 pm (IST)

PM Modi also met Ahmad Bin Salman Al Rajhi, Minister of Labour and Social Development of Saudi Arabia. 

Oct 29, 2019 4:43 pm (IST)

On his meeting with Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi said that both the dignitaries talked about efforts to improve energy cooperation between the two nations. 

Oct 29, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)

Saudi Ministers Meet PM Modi | With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's top ministers called on Modi and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties in areas of energy, labour, agriculture and water technologies. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Labour and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and Environment, Water and Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley were among the ministers who called on PM Modi in the Saudi capital.

PM Narendra Modi with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley in Riyadh on Tuesday. (PTI)

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imports 83 per cent of its oil needs. Saudi Arabia is its second-biggest supplier after Iraq. It sold 40.33 million tonnes of crude oil to India in 2018-19 fiscal, when the country had imported 207.3 million tonnes of oil.

Modi had arrived in Riyadh late on Monday night. This is his second visit to the Gulf Kingdom. On his first visit in 2016, King Salman conferred Saudi Arabia's highest civilian award on him. The Crown Prince visited India in February 2019, giving a further fillip to the bilateral ties.

India's ties with Saudi Arabia have been on an upswing over the last few years. India's bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia was at $27.48 billion in 2017-18, making the desert country its fourth largest trading partner. Saudi Arabia last month said that it was looking at investing $100 billion in India in areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining.

