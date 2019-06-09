Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka LIVE: PM Pays Tribute to Easter Attack Victims, Says Country Will Rise Again

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka LIVE: Narendra Modi, who is in Maldives on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen bilateral ties, will visit Sri Lanka today. He will hold a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena and also call on leader of opposition.
Earlier, Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held extensive talks as the two countries signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas, including defence and maritime. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders held warm discussions. Modi was also conferred the 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', which is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.
Jun 9, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)
India stands with its neighbour in its fight against terrorism, reassures Ministry of External Affairs.
The Prime Minister pays homage to the victims of Easter bombings.
Jun 9, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)
Expressing his confidence in the island nation's spirit to rise again despite such setbacks, PM Modi said, "Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka." He also expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.
Jun 9, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)
St Anthony's Church was among the three churches, which were torn apart by a series of suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday this year.
Jun 9, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)
WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at the St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade
Started the Sri Lanka visit by paying my respect at one of the sites of the horrific Easter Sunday Attack, St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade.
PM Modi Visits Church | Prime Minister Modi visits St Anthony's Church in Colombo, the site of terror attacks which claimed over 250 lives on April 21. He pays tribute to the victims of the bombings that shook Sri Lanka.
Jun 9, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)
Modi had held bilateral talks with Sirisena last month, when the Lankan leader visited India for the PM's swearing-in ceremony. Post talks, Sirisena had tweeted, "Our bilateral meeting was very successful and covered many areas including making South Asia stronger and more secure. Looking forward to welcome you in Sri Lanka soon."
Jun 9, 2019 11:55 am (IST)
Prime Minister Modi, who is the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter terrorist attacks, received a ceremonial welcome in the island nation.
Jun 9, 2019 11:50 am (IST)
Modi arrived in Colombo from Maldives where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.
Jun 9, 2019 11:41 am (IST)
'Deeply touched' by the welcome in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his happiness on visiting the neighbouring country.
Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of SL in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome. @RW_UNPpic.twitter.com/wjZjKPno01
Modi's visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka demonstrates the priority that India attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine.
Jun 9, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
PM Modi's Itinerary | During his day-long visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa. A delegation of the main Tamil party - The Tamil National Alliance - is also expected to meet Prime Minister Modi.
Jun 9, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
PM Modi Arrives in Sri Lanka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka for a brief visit to the island nation. He was received by his Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the airport. The prime minister will meet Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena shortly.
Jun 9, 2019 11:20 am (IST)
Modi's visit to Sri Lanka follows the Lankan President's visit to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the Indian Prime Minister.
"Everybody who testified before the select committee are the officers whom I removed. We have sacked Sisira Mendis also," Sirisena said late on Friday evening.
Jun 9, 2019 11:05 am (IST)
Mendis said that when he brought up the warnings during a meeting on April 9, director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena, the direct link to the president, told him Sirisena had already been briefed. On Friday Sirisena announced Mendis's removal in a move that could escalate political tensions over the parliamentary probe.
Jun 9, 2019 11:00 am (IST)
A Parliamentary select committee led by allies of Sirisena's rival Wickremesinghe is investigating possible lapses that allowed the Islamist militants to target hotels and churches. In his May 29 testimony to parliament, intelligence boss Sisira Mendis said security council meetings were irregular, making it difficult to properly protect the island nation.
Jun 9, 2019 10:51 am (IST)
Indian intelligence agents sent several warnings to Sri Lankan authorities that a plot was underway, but Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have both said they were not briefed about the warnings before the April 21 attacks, claimed by Islamic state, which killed over 250 people.
Jun 9, 2019 10:46 am (IST)
The prime minister is visiting the island nation while it struggles to tackle terrorism within the country. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has fired the country's chief of national intelligence after he suggested the leader knew about warnings that deadly Easter bombings were in the works.
Jun 9, 2019 10:38 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo shortly. Apart from his delegation-level talks with the Sri Lankan President, Modi will also have a walkthrough interaction with members of the Tamil community in the island nation later in the day.
Jun 9, 2019 10:33 am (IST)
While both leaders reviewed the progress made on the commitments announced during the state visit, Solih also thanked the Government of India for the financial support extended to the island nation in the form of budgetary support, currency swap, and lines of credit.
Jun 9, 2019 10:28 am (IST)
President Solih reaffirmed his government's 'India-First Policy' and pledged his government's full support towards deepening a mutually beneficial partnership.
Jun 9, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
Conservation of the Friday Mosque | India will also contribute to the conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque, a unique place of worship made of coral stones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced. He said India will contribute to the conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque also known as Hukuru Miskiy. "There is no such mosque elsewhere in the world like this historical mosque made up of coral," Modi said.
Jun 9, 2019 10:19 am (IST)
India is helping to train Maldivian cricket players and bring them up to the requisite standard, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi had said on Thursday. India is also looking into constructing a stadium in the island nation which is another request made by it, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said.
Jun 9, 2019 10:14 am (IST)
Amid the on-going Cricket World Cup, PM Modi gifted a cricket bat to Solih signed by the Indian cricket team and said India will help promote and develop cricket in the country to consolidate people-to-people relations.
"PM Narendra Modi departs for Sri Lanka on the second leg of his first overseas visit after a successful visit to Maldives," the MEA tweet said.
Jun 9, 2019 10:01 am (IST)
Another pact was signed between the National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Maldives Civil Service Commission on training and capacity building programme for Maldivian civil servants.
Jun 9, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
The other agreements included the establishment of passenger and cargo services by sea, cooperation in customs capacity-building between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of India and the Maldives Customs Service.
In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the Prime Minister said state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity as he called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace. "Terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation. It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists. State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," he said in an indirect reference to Pakistan.
On his return from Sri Lanka, Modi will pray at Tirumala temple in Tirupati. He will be accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.