Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka LIVE: Maldives Done, PM Set for Another Packed Day in Island Nation

Earlier, Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held extensive talks as the two countries signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas, including defence and maritime. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders held warm discussions. Modi was also conferred the 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', which is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.
Mendis said that when he brought up the warnings during a meeting on April 9, director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena, the direct link to the president, told him Sirisena had already been briefed. On Friday Sirisena announced Mendis's removal in a move that could escalate political tensions over the parliamentary probe.
A Parliamentary select committee led by allies of Sirisena's rival Wickremesinghe is investigating possible lapses that allowed the Islamist militants to target hotels and churches. In his May 29 testimony to parliament, intelligence boss Sisira Mendis said security council meetings were irregular, making it difficult to properly protect the island nation.
The prime minister is visiting the island nation while it struggles to tackle terrorism within the country. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has fired the country's chief of national intelligence after he suggested the leader knew about warnings that deadly Easter bombings were in the works.
Conservation of the Friday Mosque | India will also contribute to the conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque, a unique place of worship made of coral stones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced. He said India will contribute to the conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque also known as Hukuru Miskiy. "There is no such mosque elsewhere in the world like this historical mosque made up of coral," Modi said.
India is helping to train Maldivian cricket players and bring them up to the requisite standard, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi had said on Thursday. India is also looking into constructing a stadium in the island nation which is another request made by it, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said.
Amid the on-going Cricket World Cup, PM Modi gifted a cricket bat to Solih signed by the Indian cricket team and said India will help promote and develop cricket in the country to consolidate people-to-people relations.
Neighbourhood First | In the Majlis, Modi had stressed upon strengthening bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi said that relations between India and Maldives are older than history. "Today I want to emphasise that every Indian was with you for the strengthening of democracy in the Maldives," he said.
Prime Minister Modi boarded his flight to Sri Lanka from Maldives. He is scheduled to arrive in Colombo at 11 am.
India in the past has blamed Pakistan for carrying out terrorist attacks in the country and asked it to stop supporting terror outfits operating from its soil. "The water is now rising above the head," Modi said. "Combating terrorism and radicalisation is the most accurate test of the leadership in the world."
"Terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation. It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists. State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," he said in an indirect reference to Pakistan.
PM Modi's Call for Action Against Terrorism |The prime minister targeted Pakistan, with which India shares troubled relations, on the issue of terrorism. In a veiled attack, he said yesterday that state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity and called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace.
India-Maldives Relations | The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. Some decisions by Yameen including imposition of restrictions on work visas for Indians and signing of a new Free Trade Agreement with Beijing also did not go down well with New Delhi. However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" to the values and ethos of India. "The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter.
PM Modi's Itinerary | On his third visit to Sri Lanka, after visiting the country in 2015 and 2017, the prime minister will be accorded an official welcome at the President's Secretariat in Colombo. He is scheduled to meet Lankan President Sirisena after a tree planting event at 12.25 pm. This will be followed by a lunch with the Lankan leader.
On his return from Sri Lanka, Modi will pray at Tirumala temple in Tirupati. He will be accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
