Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka LIVE: Maldives Done, PM Set for Another Packed Day in Island Nation

Event Highlights Modi's Call for Action Against Terrorism

Visit to Tirumala Temple

PM Modi's Itinerary



Earlier, Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held extensive talks as the two countries signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas, including defence and maritime. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders held warm discussions. Modi was also conferred the 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', which is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.

Read More Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka LIVE: Narendra Modi, who is in Maldives on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen bilateral ties, will visit Sri Lanka today. He will hold a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena and also call on leader of opposition.Earlier, Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held extensive talks as the two countries signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas, including defence and maritime. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders held warm discussions. Modi was also conferred the 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', which is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries. Jun 9, 2019 11:09 am (IST) "Everybody who testified before the select committee are the officers whom I removed. We have sacked Sisira Mendis also," Sirisena said late on Friday evening. Jun 9, 2019 11:05 am (IST) Mendis said that when he brought up the warnings during a meeting on April 9, director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena, the direct link to the president, told him Sirisena had already been briefed. On Friday Sirisena announced Mendis's removal in a move that could escalate political tensions over the parliamentary probe. Jun 9, 2019 11:00 am (IST) A Parliamentary select committee led by allies of Sirisena's rival Wickremesinghe is investigating possible lapses that allowed the Islamist militants to target hotels and churches. In his May 29 testimony to parliament, intelligence boss Sisira Mendis said security council meetings were irregular, making it difficult to properly protect the island nation. Jun 9, 2019 10:51 am (IST) Indian intelligence agents sent several warnings to Sri Lankan authorities that a plot was underway, but Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have both said they were not briefed about the warnings before the April 21 attacks, claimed by Islamic state, which killed over 250 people. Jun 9, 2019 10:46 am (IST) The prime minister is visiting the island nation while it struggles to tackle terrorism within the country. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has fired the country's chief of national intelligence after he suggested the leader knew about warnings that deadly Easter bombings were in the works. Jun 9, 2019 10:38 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo shortly. Apart from his delegation-level talks with the Sri Lankan President, Modi will also have a walkthrough interaction with members of the Tamil community in the island nation later in the day. Jun 9, 2019 10:33 am (IST) While both leaders reviewed the progress made on the commitments announced during the state visit, Solih also thanked the Government of India for the financial support extended to the island nation in the form of budgetary support, currency swap, and lines of credit. Jun 9, 2019 10:28 am (IST) President Solih reaffirmed his government's 'India-First Policy' and pledged his government's full support towards deepening a mutually beneficial partnership. Jun 9, 2019 10:23 am (IST) Conservation of the Friday Mosque | India will also contribute to the conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque, a unique place of worship made of coral stones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced. He said India will contribute to the conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque also known as Hukuru Miskiy. "There is no such mosque elsewhere in the world like this historical mosque made up of coral," Modi said. Jun 9, 2019 10:19 am (IST) India is helping to train Maldivian cricket players and bring them up to the requisite standard, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi had said on Thursday. India is also looking into constructing a stadium in the island nation which is another request made by it, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said. Jun 9, 2019 10:14 am (IST) Amid the on-going Cricket World Cup, PM Modi gifted a cricket bat to Solih signed by the Indian cricket team and said India will help promote and develop cricket in the country to consolidate people-to-people relations. Connected by cricket!



My friend, President @ibusolih is an ardent cricket fan, so I presented him a cricket bat that has been signed by #TeamIndia playing at the #CWC19. pic.twitter.com/G0pggAZ60e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019 Jun 9, 2019 10:08 am (IST) "PM Narendra Modi departs for Sri Lanka on the second leg of his first overseas visit after a successful visit to Maldives," the MEA tweet said. Jun 9, 2019 10:01 am (IST) Another pact was signed between the National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Maldives Civil Service Commission on training and capacity building programme for Maldivian civil servants. Jun 9, 2019 9:58 am (IST) The other agreements included the establishment of passenger and cargo services by sea, cooperation in customs capacity-building between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of India and the Maldives Customs Service. Jun 9, 2019 9:55 am (IST) Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas. The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was for cooperation in the fields of hydrography, while another was on health. Jun 9, 2019 9:51 am (IST) Neighbourhood First | In the Majlis, Modi had stressed upon strengthening bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi said that relations between India and Maldives are older than history. "Today I want to emphasise that every Indian was with you for the strengthening of democracy in the Maldives," he said. Jun 9, 2019 9:45 am (IST) Prime Minister Modi boarded his flight to Sri Lanka from Maldives. He is scheduled to arrive in Colombo at 11 am. Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Sri Lanka from Maldives. He will meet Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena later in the day. pic.twitter.com/VhAzOeaftG — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019 Jun 9, 2019 9:43 am (IST) India in the past has blamed Pakistan for carrying out terrorist attacks in the country and asked it to stop supporting terror outfits operating from its soil. "The water is now rising above the head," Modi said. "Combating terrorism and radicalisation is the most accurate test of the leadership in the world." Jun 9, 2019 9:41 am (IST) "Terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation. It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists. State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," he said in an indirect reference to Pakistan. Jun 9, 2019 9:38 am (IST) PM Modi's Call for Action Against Terrorism |The prime minister targeted Pakistan, with which India shares troubled relations, on the issue of terrorism. In a veiled attack, he said yesterday that state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity and called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace. Jun 9, 2019 9:33 am (IST) India-Maldives Relations | The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. Some decisions by Yameen including imposition of restrictions on work visas for Indians and signing of a new Free Trade Agreement with Beijing also did not go down well with New Delhi. However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency. Jun 9, 2019 9:30 am (IST) While Modi visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend President Solih's swearing-in, this visit was the first by an Indian prime minister at a bilateral level in eight years. Jun 9, 2019 9:28 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" to the values and ethos of India. "The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter. Humbled to receive The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen.



I dedicate this award to the values and ethos of India, as well as the ever lasting friendship between India and Maldives. pic.twitter.com/dlkDDWETiN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019 Jun 9, 2019 9:20 am (IST) Temple Visit | Wrapping up his bilateral visits, the Prime Minister will arrive in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, where he will offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara. PM Modi will then immediately fly back to New Delhi. Jun 9, 2019 9:10 am (IST) PM Modi's visit to Maldives aimed at further cementing ties with the island nation. He held delegation-level talks with President Solih and the two countries signed a slew of agreements Jun 9, 2019 9:10 am (IST) Maldives Honours PM Modi | The prime minister is in Maldives, where he arrived yesterday for a two-day visit. He was conferred with the country's highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen". The prestigious award was presented to Modi by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during a ceremony in Male. Jun 9, 2019 9:09 am (IST) The attacks came despite prior intelligence warnings from India. Asked whether India will help Sri Lanka deal with the scourge of terrorism, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday it was ready for any assistance to any country of the region. Jun 9, 2019 9:09 am (IST) In the wake of bombings in Sri Lanka on April 21, the External Affairs Ministry said that Prime Minister Modi is visiting the country with a very clear message of solidarity and signalling our confidence in the Sri Lankan government in overcoming the tragedy. Jun 9, 2019 9:05 am (IST) Sri Lankan police said they have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit, including traffic movement restrictions during the day. Jun 9, 2019 9:03 am (IST) PM Modi's Itinerary | On his third visit to Sri Lanka, after visiting the country in 2015 and 2017, the prime minister will be accorded an official welcome at the President's Secretariat in Colombo. He is scheduled to meet Lankan President Sirisena after a tree planting event at 12.25 pm. This will be followed by a lunch with the Lankan leader. Load More



In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the Prime Minister said state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity as he called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace. "Terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation. It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists. State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," he said in an indirect reference to Pakistan.



On his return from Sri Lanka, Modi will pray at Tirumala temple in Tirupati. He will be accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.



