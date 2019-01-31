English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi is My 'Junior' in Politics, Yet I Call Him 'Sir' to Satisfy His Ego: Chandrababu Naidu
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief told an all-party meeting on the demand for special category status that he did everything possible in the hope that he will do justice to the state following its 'unjust' bifurcation.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravati: Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he addressed him as 'sir' to satisfy his ego for the sake of the state.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief told an all-party meeting on the demand for special category status that he did everything possible in the hope that he will do justice to the state following its 'unjust' bifurcation.
"When I met then US President Bill Clinton, I addressed him as Mr. Clinton, not as 'sir'. Modi is my junior in politics. But when he came (to power), I addressed him as sir 10 times. I did this for the sake of the state and to satisfy his ego in the hope that he will do justice to the state," Naidu said.
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said even the poll alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 was for the sake of the state. "We would have got 10 seats more without the alliance with BJP."
Naidu, whose party pulled out of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for its refusal to accord special status last year, said he took the step after reaching to a conclusion that Modi will not do justice.
Recalling that he was the first to demand resignation of Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in the wake of the riots in that state, Naidu said this could be a reason for Modi's bias against Andhra Pradesh.
He alleged Modi government was targeting all the political rivals with cases by CBI, ED and other agencies. He claimed that a case against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was withdrawn after he 'compromised' with Modi.
YSR Congress, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jana Sena and the Left parties did not attend the all-party meeting called by Naidu to mount pressure on the Centre for according special category status to the state.
Naidu assured the meeting that the government would withdraw the cases booked against those fighting for special status. A decision in this regard would be taken at the cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday.
Leaders of Pratyeka Hoda Sadana Samithi, which is fighting for special category status, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), other smaller parties and employees' groups attended the meeting.
This was the third all-party meeting called by Naidu and like in the past, major opposition parties stayed away alleging he is not sincere in achieving the goal.
