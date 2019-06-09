Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Reaches Out to Jagan in Tirupati, Says 'Will Continue to Work for Andhra'



On arriving in Lanka from Maldives, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of SL in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome.” Modi will hold a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena and also call on leader of opposition.



Earlier, Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held extensive talks as the two countries signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas, including defence and maritime. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders held warm discussions. Modi was also conferred the 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', which is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.



In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the Prime Minister said state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity as he called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace. "Terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation. It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists. State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," he said in an indirect reference to Pakistan.



On his return from Sri Lanka, Modi will pray at Tirumala temple in Tirupati. He will be accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.