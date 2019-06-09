LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Reaches Out to Jagan in Tirupati, Says 'Will Continue to Work for Andhra'

News18.com | June 9, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka LIVE: Concluding his two-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati where he conveyed his "best wishes" to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured that Centre will continue to work for his state. "I want to give my best wishes to Jagan Mohan Reddy ji, he too will take Andhra Pradesh forward, I want to assure that Indian government will always be there for the people of Andhra," PM Modi said at a public rally before heading to Tirumala temple.

Earlier, in his first visit to Sri Lanka after the deadly Easter attacks, Modi said terror could not break the country’s spirit. Modi, who paid tribute to the victims of the dastardly attacks that killed over 250 people, said: “I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.”
Read More
Jun 9, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity as he called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace.

Jun 9, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

In Sri Lanka, PM Modi paid tributes to the people who were killed in the deadly Easter attacks. He said that terrorism is a joint threat to India and Sr Lanka. Earlier, in Maldives, Modi made a veiled attack at Pakistan and said that state sponsored terrorism needs to end. He also called for an international conference to discuss the issue. 

Jun 9, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

Before arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Maldives and Sri Lanka. In Maldives, he was conferred with country's highest honour for foreign dignitaries. MoUs were signed between the two nations there. He also said that India would help build the Friday mosque there.

Jun 9, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)

PM Modi said that increased aspirations and expectations of people  as reflected in the recent general elections verdict-- were a guarantee for making India brighter. "Given the huge mandate we got, some people think expectations and aspirations (on the government) have increased. They also wonder what can Modi do. We should see it as a great opportunity. I see it as a guarantee for a brighter India," the Prime Minister observed.

Jun 9, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  arrived in the temple town of Tirupati to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara, atop the sacred Tirumala Hills. Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and others received the prime minister at the Tirupati airport at Renigunta after he landed from Colombo. The prime minister later went to the Electronics Park in Renigunta to address a thanksgiving meeting organised by the BJP. Modi will proceed to Tirumala Hills later in the evening and worship Lord Venkateswara. He is scheduled to depart for New Delhi at 8.15 PM.

Jun 9, 2019 6:11 pm (IST)

He said that people need to rise to the occasion. "People are asking what will PM Modi do. I want to say that expectations, possibilities and desires are endless," he said.

Jun 9, 2019 6:07 pm (IST)

Modi Assures Support to Jagan | In Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi assured support to newly-elected chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the BJP government would continue working for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Jun 9, 2019 6:00 pm (IST)

After concluding his two-day visit to Maldvies and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped in Andhra pradesh. he has arrived at the Tirupati temple before heading to Dlehi. 

Jun 9, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)

Reiterating India's support to the neighbouring nation, Modi said, "I had a short but immensely fruitful Sri Lanka visit. Sri Lanka has a special place in our hearts. I assure my sisters and brothers of Sri Lanka that India will always be there with you and support your nation’s progress. Thank you for the memorable welcome and hospitality." 

Jun 9, 2019 3:30 pm (IST)

After concluding his visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi said in a tweet, "Had fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Assured India's full support to further strengthen bilateral development partnership including through people oriented projects in Sri Lanka."

Jun 9, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)

The prime minister greeted the Indian community after his address in Sri Lanka.

Jun 9, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)

"We have achieved a lot in the last five years and much more has to be done in the coming years. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil people’s aspirations," the prime minister said.

Jun 9, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)

Addressing the Indian community at India House in Colombo, the PM says, "I am happy to share that the Indian community overseas and the Government of India are on the same page when it comes to several issues," he says.

Jun 9, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)

'India's Stronger Position in World Due to Diaspora' | Thanking the Indian diaspora for contributing to improving India's position in the world, PM Modi says, "I thank the Indian community for coming to meet us here. It is always a delight to interact with the Indian diaspora. Today India’s position in the world is getting stronger and a large part of that credit goes to the Indian diaspora. Wherever I go, am told about the successes and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora."

Jun 9, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Modi addresses the members of Indian community in the Sri Lankan capital.

Jun 9, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

A Tamil National Alliance delegation led by R Sampanthan called on PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Colombo. They congratulated the prime minister on his recent electoral victory.

Jun 9, 2019 2:59 pm (IST)

Speaking about the meeting with Rajapaksa, the prime minister said in a tweet, "We discussed the need for close collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in the fields of counter terrorism, security and economic development."

Jun 9, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

Leader of opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa called on PM Narendra Modi. The two leaders discussed steps to further strengthen wide ranging bilateral relations between the two countries.

Jun 9, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

'India a True Friend to Sri Lanka' | Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi for India's support and cooperation to the island nation. "Thank you Narendra Modi, for your brief, but highly productive visit to our country today, thus proving you are a true friend of ours. I highly appreciate and value your kind gesture, support and cooperation extended to Sri Lanka," he wrote on Twitter.

Jun 9, 2019 2:45 pm (IST)

Collective, Focused Action Against Terrorism | Following his meeting with the Lankan President, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Met President Maithripala Sirisena, our second meeting in 10 days. President Sirisena and I agreed that terrorism is a joint threat that needs collective and focussed action. Reiterated India’s commitment to partner with Sri Lanka for a shared,  secure and prosperous future."

Jun 9, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)

"This replica of the Samadhi Buddha Statue has been hand carved using white teak. This masterpiece has taken almost two years to complete. The meditation pose is known as Dhyana Mudra," another PMO tweet explained about the statue gifted to PM Modi.

Jun 9, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Jun 9, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Modi signs the visitors' book at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Jun 9, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)

A banquet was hosted by Sri Lankan President Sirisen in honour of PM Modi.

Jun 9, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Lankan President Sirisena.

Jun 9, 2019 1:49 pm (IST)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe welcomed PM Modi and said, "Looking forward to holding discussions including increasing multi-lateral investment projects and collaboration in counter-terror actions."

Jun 9, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)

Expressing solidarity with Sri Lanka, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted pictures of the PM's meet and wrote India will stand by its neighbour 'come rain or shine'.

Jun 9, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the President's Secretariat in Colombo.

Jun 9, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome by the Lankan President on his arrival in Colombo. The two leaders are holding bilateral talks over various issues conncerning the neighbouring countries.

Jun 9, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

India stands with its neighbour in its fight against terrorism, reassures Ministry of External Affairs.

Load More
Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Reaches Out to Jagan in Tirupati, Says 'Will Continue to Work for Andhra'

On arriving in Lanka from Maldives, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of SL in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome.” Modi will hold a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena and also call on leader of opposition.

Earlier, Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held extensive talks as the two countries signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas, including defence and maritime. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders held warm discussions. Modi was also conferred the 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', which is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the Prime Minister said state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity as he called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace. "Terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation. It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists. State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," he said in an indirect reference to Pakistan.

On his return from Sri Lanka, Modi will pray at Tirumala temple in Tirupati. He will be accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
  • 08 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AFG vs NZ
    172/10
    41.1 overs
    		 173/3
    32.1 overs
    New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    ENG vs BAN
    386/6
    50.0 overs
    		 280/10
    48.5 overs
    England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AUS vs WI
    288/10
    49.0 overs
    		 273/9
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    BAN vs NZ
    244/10
    49.2 overs
    		 248/8
    47.1 overs
    New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SA vs IND
    227/9
    50.0 overs
    		 230/4
    47.3 overs
    India beat South Africa by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram