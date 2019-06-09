Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Reaches Out to Jagan in Tirupati, Says 'Will Continue to Work for Andhra'

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity as he called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace.
Event Highlights
Earlier, in his first visit to Sri Lanka after the deadly Easter attacks, Modi said terror could not break the country’s spirit. Modi, who paid tribute to the victims of the dastardly attacks that killed over 250 people, said: “I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.”
In Sri Lanka, PM Modi paid tributes to the people who were killed in the deadly Easter attacks. He said that terrorism is a joint threat to India and Sr Lanka. Earlier, in Maldives, Modi made a veiled attack at Pakistan and said that state sponsored terrorism needs to end. He also called for an international conference to discuss the issue.
PM Modi said that increased aspirations and expectations of people as reflected in the recent general elections verdict-- were a guarantee for making India brighter. "Given the huge mandate we got, some people think expectations and aspirations (on the government) have increased. They also wonder what can Modi do. We should see it as a great opportunity. I see it as a guarantee for a brighter India," the Prime Minister observed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the temple town of Tirupati to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara, atop the sacred Tirumala Hills. Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and others received the prime minister at the Tirupati airport at Renigunta after he landed from Colombo. The prime minister later went to the Electronics Park in Renigunta to address a thanksgiving meeting organised by the BJP. Modi will proceed to Tirumala Hills later in the evening and worship Lord Venkateswara. He is scheduled to depart for New Delhi at 8.15 PM.
Reiterating India's support to the neighbouring nation, Modi said, "I had a short but immensely fruitful Sri Lanka visit. Sri Lanka has a special place in our hearts. I assure my sisters and brothers of Sri Lanka that India will always be there with you and support your nation’s progress. Thank you for the memorable welcome and hospitality."
The prime minister greeted the Indian community after his address in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people after his address at India House in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/5V0BEHuKXu— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019
'India's Stronger Position in World Due to Diaspora' | Thanking the Indian diaspora for contributing to improving India's position in the world, PM Modi says, "I thank the Indian community for coming to meet us here. It is always a delight to interact with the Indian diaspora. Today India’s position in the world is getting stronger and a large part of that credit goes to the Indian diaspora. Wherever I go, am told about the successes and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora."
Prime Minister Modi addresses the members of Indian community in the Sri Lankan capital.
Addressing the Indian community in Colombo. Watch. https://t.co/IUxLCIIRB5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019
'India a True Friend to Sri Lanka' | Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi for India's support and cooperation to the island nation. "Thank you Narendra Modi, for your brief, but highly productive visit to our country today, thus proving you are a true friend of ours. I highly appreciate and value your kind gesture, support and cooperation extended to Sri Lanka," he wrote on Twitter.
Collective, Focused Action Against Terrorism | Following his meeting with the Lankan President, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Met President Maithripala Sirisena, our second meeting in 10 days. President Sirisena and I agreed that terrorism is a joint threat that needs collective and focussed action. Reiterated India’s commitment to partner with Sri Lanka for a shared, secure and prosperous future."
"This replica of the Samadhi Buddha Statue has been hand carved using white teak. This masterpiece has taken almost two years to complete. The meditation pose is known as Dhyana Mudra," another PMO tweet explained about the statue gifted to PM Modi.
A special gift from a special friend.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 9, 2019
President @MaithripalaS presented PM @narendramodi the Samadhi Buddha Statue.
This is considered to be one of the best sculptures in the Anuradhapura era.
The original statue was sculptured between the 4th and 7th centuries AD. pic.twitter.com/tZO8xomPQ7
A banquet was hosted by Sri Lankan President Sirisen in honour of PM Modi.
Reinforcing partnership— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 9, 2019
PM @narendramodi and President of Sri Lanka @MaithripalaS discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest. A banquet was hosted in honour of PM by President @MaithripalaS #Neighbourhoodfirst pic.twitter.com/lrz7jTuNdf
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Lankan President Sirisena.
Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena pic.twitter.com/lz8Tqu2K1L— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019
Expressing solidarity with Sri Lanka, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted pictures of the PM's meet and wrote India will stand by its neighbour 'come rain or shine'.
Together with you - come rain or shine— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 9, 2019
Some glimpses of the ceremonial welcome extended to PM @narendramodi at the President's Office in #Colombo. With gracious host Sri Lankan President @MaithripalaS pic.twitter.com/o2I603n6Wa
India stands with its neighbour in its fight against terrorism, reassures Ministry of External Affairs.
First stop - St. Anthony's church— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 9, 2019
PM @narendramodi visits St Anthony's Church in #Colombo as a mark of respect for those killed in the Easter terrorist attacks. India is with Sri Lanka on the fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Q4tipMUSfA
On arriving in Lanka from Maldives, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of SL in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome.” Modi will hold a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena and also call on leader of opposition.
Earlier, Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held extensive talks as the two countries signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas, including defence and maritime. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders held warm discussions. Modi was also conferred the 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', which is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.
In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the Prime Minister said state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat faced by humanity as he called upon world leaders to unite to combat the menace. "Terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation. It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists. State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," he said in an indirect reference to Pakistan.
On his return from Sri Lanka, Modi will pray at Tirumala temple in Tirupati. He will be accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
-
08 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AFG vs NZ 172/1041.1 overs 173/332.1 oversNew Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
08 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup ENG vs BAN 386/650.0 overs 280/1048.5 oversEngland beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
-
06 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs WI 288/1049.0 overs 273/950.0 oversAustralia beat West Indies by 15 runs
-
05 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup BAN vs NZ 244/1049.2 overs 248/847.1 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
-
05 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SA vs IND 227/950.0 overs 230/447.3 oversIndia beat South Africa by 6 wickets